South Africa
Lifestyle Sport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

MoonsportKena OutdoorBizcommunity.comHeineken BeveragesKLAIrvine PartnersInscapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Puma renews sportswear partnership with Hyrox until 2030

    Puma has renewed and extended its partnership with Hyrox, the World Series of Fitness Racing, which is expected to draw more than 1.3 million participants around the world this season.
    3 Oct 2025
    3 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Until 2030, Puma will provide official sportswear for Hyrox, featuring shoes with industry-leading Nitro technology, and become the exclusive title partner for the Hyrox World Championships.

    Puma has also signed three additional elite Hyrox athletes as global brand ambassadors.

    Hyrox, which has created a major movement in the industry by combining running and functional training into one fast-paced competition, is the world’s fastest growing fitness sport.

    Puma recognised the great potential of this sport early on and has partnered with Hyrox since the first race in Hamburg in 2017, before becoming a global partner in 2023.

    Since then, Puma has used the partnership as a successful platform to increase brand awareness with the sport’s many passionate participants and provide performance products that are tailored to the needs of the athletes.

    “Hyrox, which has grown enormously in recent years, is one of our strategically most important partnerships as a sports brand, and a great showcase for our innovative performance products, such as our combination of Nitro technology and PumaGrip,” said Puma CEO Arthur Hoeld.

    “Our products have proven that they support the different requirements of athletes in this very versatile sport and help them to achieve great results. We are very encouraged by the great feedback we have received from athletes and partners alike, which helps us position ourselves even stronger as a sports brand.”

    Puma has also signed three additional elite Hyro athletes as global brand ambassadors - Men’s Open Doubles world record holder, Jake Williamson, Women’s Pro Doubles world record holder and Australia’s fastest female, Joanna Wietrzyk, and Hidde Weersma, the Dutch athlete who won the Men’s pro 25-29 World Championships in 2024 and is the strength and conditioning coach of the NOCNSF – the body responsible for the participation of Dutch athletes in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

    They join the Puma Hyrox family of athletes, which already included recently crowned 2025 Hyrox World Champion Linda Meier, 2024 Hyrox World Champion Megan Jacoby and three-time Hyrox World Champion and Men’s Pro world record holder Hunter McIntyre.

    Read more: Puma, Hyrox
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz