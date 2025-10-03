Puma renews sportswear partnership with Hyrox until 2030

Puma has renewed and extended its partnership with Hyrox, the World Series of Fitness Racing, which is expected to draw more than 1.3 million participants around the world this season.

Image supplied

Until 2030, Puma will provide official sportswear for Hyrox, featuring shoes with industry-leading Nitro technology, and become the exclusive title partner for the Hyrox World Championships.

Puma has also signed three additional elite Hyrox athletes as global brand ambassadors.

Hyrox, which has created a major movement in the industry by combining running and functional training into one fast-paced competition, is the world’s fastest growing fitness sport.

Puma recognised the great potential of this sport early on and has partnered with Hyrox since the first race in Hamburg in 2017, before becoming a global partner in 2023.

Since then, Puma has used the partnership as a successful platform to increase brand awareness with the sport’s many passionate participants and provide performance products that are tailored to the needs of the athletes.

“Hyrox, which has grown enormously in recent years, is one of our strategically most important partnerships as a sports brand, and a great showcase for our innovative performance products, such as our combination of Nitro technology and PumaGrip,” said Puma CEO Arthur Hoeld.

“Our products have proven that they support the different requirements of athletes in this very versatile sport and help them to achieve great results. We are very encouraged by the great feedback we have received from athletes and partners alike, which helps us position ourselves even stronger as a sports brand.”

Puma has also signed three additional elite Hyro athletes as global brand ambassadors - Men’s Open Doubles world record holder, Jake Williamson, Women’s Pro Doubles world record holder and Australia’s fastest female, Joanna Wietrzyk, and Hidde Weersma, the Dutch athlete who won the Men’s pro 25-29 World Championships in 2024 and is the strength and conditioning coach of the NOCNSF – the body responsible for the participation of Dutch athletes in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

They join the Puma Hyrox family of athletes, which already included recently crowned 2025 Hyrox World Champion Linda Meier, 2024 Hyrox World Champion Megan Jacoby and three-time Hyrox World Champion and Men’s Pro world record holder Hunter McIntyre.