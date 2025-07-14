F45's Irma Human on functional fitness, Hyrox prep and run clubs

Functional fitness is all the rage right now. With good reason, it's a type of exercise that focuses on training your body to perform everyday movements with ease and efficiency. Perfect for our busy lives!

Irma Human, the head of athletics at F45 South Africa. Image supplied.

F45 is putting the f in functional literally! The F stands for functional, and the 45 is the number of minutes in each class. To get South Africans moving, F45 recently paired up with Hyrox to offer training and events focused on functional fitness. One of which is happening in Cape Town on 19 to 20 July.

Ahead of the race, Irma Human, head of athletics at F45 South Africa, talks functional fitness, Hyrox prep, and run clubs.

What are some of the benefits of functional fitness?

Functional fitness is about training for life. It improves strength, mobility, coordination, and endurance in ways that translate directly into everyday movements. Think of movements such as lifting, running, jumping, and even playing with your kids or carrying groceries.

At F45, our programming blends resistance, cardio, resistance, and agility movements to help build resilient bodies that move well and feel good. It’s also time-efficient, scalable, and community-driven, which makes it a powerful tool for long-term health, injury prevention, and mental well-being.

How can functional fitness and strength training help us reach our health span goals?

Functional fitness and strength training are absolutely key to living well for longer, not just adding years to your life, but adding life to your years. These forms of training focus on real-life movements, helping you move better, stay balanced, and protect your joints.

That means staying independent and injury-free as you age. Strength training also supports important elements like metabolism, bone density, and hormonal health, which are vital for overall well-being.

Beyond the physical benefits, training like this builds mental resilience; you start believing you’re capable of more, which spills over into every part of your life. When you train functionally and build strength, you’re preparing your body not just to look good, but to work well for everyday life, and that’s what health span is all about.

F45 is for everybody and every body. How does it accommodate people with physical disabilities?

Inclusivity is at the heart of F45. Every session is led by qualified coaches who provide modifications tailored to individual abilities, including those with physical disabilities or mobility challenges.

Whether it’s adjusting a station, using alternative equipment, or working one-on-one to develop a safe movement pathway, we meet our members where they are.

We also design our studios with accessibility in mind, and our community ethos ensures that everyone feels seen, supported, and empowered, no matter their starting point. Everyone cares about being cared about.

What about gender differences in fitness?

At F45, we believe in training for function, not stereotypes. Our programming is designed to support a wide range of goals, from building strength and muscle to improving cardio and agility, regardless of gender.

That said, we also recognise that hormonal differences, body composition, and recovery needs can vary. Our coaches are trained to support these nuances through smart modifications, coaching cues, and recovery guidance.

We celebrate diversity and strive to create an environment where everyone feels confident, capable, and connected.

Women’s fitness trends are focusing on being ‘stronger, not smaller’. What other fitness trends have you seen lately?

There’s definitely been a shift in the way people are approaching fitness lately, and honestly, I’m here for it. One thing that really stands out is how much more personalised everything has become. People aren’t just following generic programmes anymore; they’re looking for training that actually meets them where they’re at.

Whether it’s building strength, focusing on recovery, supporting hormonal health, or improving performance, it’s more about what works for your body and lifestyle. What’s also exciting is how the idea of fitness is expanding. It’s not just about what you do in the gym; it’s about your overall well-being.

Mental health, stress, sleep, recovery, it’s all part of the bigger picture now. And then, of course, tech has brought in a whole new layer of value, especially from a coaching side as well. Being able to track progress in real time, adjust programmes based on data, and stay connected with clients, no matter where they are, has made the whole experience more supportive and effective.

It really is an exciting time in the fitness space. People are learning to listen to their bodies, take a more balanced approach, and focus on what works for them. And that’s where the real, long-term results start to happen.

Hyrox blends running with functional movements, so race prep should focus on strength, endurance, and movement quality. Image supplied.

What do you think of run clubs, and how do you think socialising while exercising is beneficial?

I love the idea of run clubs! There’s something really powerful about moving alongside others. It gives you that extra push on days when motivation is low.

Socialising while exercising adds a fun layer of accountability but, more importantly, it reminds you that fitness doesn’t have to be a solo, serious thing. It becomes about community and connection, which makes it easier to stay consistent and actually enjoy the process.

It provides a sense of inclusivity that allows any fitness level to join the crowd. That sense of belonging in the fitness community is huge! It keeps you grounded and motivated over the long run.

Hyrox Cape Town is coming up soon. What kind of exercise should Hyrox participants be doing in preparation?

Hyrox blends running with functional movements, so race prep should focus on strength, endurance, and movement quality.

Leading up to the race, taper volume while maintaining intensity. Prioritise short, race-specific sessions like sled pushes/pulls, ski-erg, wall balls, and farmer’s carries paired with interval running.

Active recovery is just as important. Think easy jogs, mobility work, and foam rolling to keep the body primed without adding stress. The key is to arrive fresh, not fatigued.

And, of course, trust your training! The work is already done, come race week.

What about nutrition?

In the final week, keep it simple and familiar. This is not the time to experiment with new supplements or extreme diets.

Focus on balanced meals with lean proteins, complex carbs, and healthy fats. Begin increasing carb intake two to three days before race day (think sweet potatoes, rice, oats) to top up glycogen stores.

Hydration is essential! Sip 2.5 to 3ℓ of water daily, and add electrolytes (or a pinch of salt) to maintain balance and prevent cramping.

Race-day nutrition should mirror what you’ve trained with. Eat a light, carb-rich meal two to three hours before the start, and avoid high-fibre or greasy foods the night before.

What can we look forward to at the race?

Hyrox Cape Town is going to be electric!

Expect high energy, world-class athleticism, and a crowd that pushes you every step of the way. Our team will be activating in the warm-up zone, supporting our members, and showcasing the power of functional training in action.

Whether you’re racing, cheering, or just curious about the F45 movement, please come say hi. It’s more than a race. It’s a celebration of strength, grit, and community.

Finally, what’s one fitness goal we should strive to reach every day?

Move with intention, even if it’s just for 10 minutes. It doesn’t have to be a full workout or perfect session, just something to get your body moving and clear your head. That daily habit builds consistency, which is where the real progress happens.

It could be a walk, some mobility work, a few bodyweight exercises, anything that makes you feel more present in your body and ready for the day. Small steps add up, and over time, they create lasting change.