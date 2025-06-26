WomensMonth: Woodlands Dairy's CEO Helen McDougall on leading with strength and compassion

With more than 22 years in the FMCG industry, Helen McDougall was appointed as the new CEO of Woodlands Dairy in October 2024 and is firmly focused on positioning the dairy manufacturer as Africa’s most admired dairy company.

Woodlands Dairy's CEO Helen McDougall. Image supplied

With nine years at Mars South Africa as general manager, and five years at Danone South Africa in various senior roles, McDougall brings a wealth of knowledge and a forward-thinking leadership style to Woodlands.

McDougall's entry into the FMCG industry was quite unexpected. She initially pursued a career in medical research but soon realised it wasn’t the right fit.

"While exploring alternative paths, I came across a medical sales representative role that aligned with my qualifications, and that’s where my sales journey began. I went on to further my education in sales and marketing and held several roles within Kimberly-Clark’s medical division. Eventually, I was offered a position in their consumer division, which intrigued me with its fresh challenges and marked the beginning of my FMCG career."

Over the past 23 years, McDougall worked with several leading multinational FMCG companies in a range of commercial and leadership roles.

Leadership revealed a deeper purpose

While her passion for sales shaped the early part of my career, stepping into leadership revealed a deeper purpose: developing and empowering others in their career journeys.

"My diverse experience across companies, brands, and functions, combined with a strong track record in performance and talent development, has shaped the leader I am today," she says.

Being one of the few women in a male-dominated sales environment early in her career was challenging, but it taught her the value of authenticity and resilience. It also highlighted how gender diversity leads to stronger outcomes and a healthier workplace culture.

"That experience inspired me to co-found Women In Conversation, a non-profit dedicated to creating space for open, honest dialogue around the personal and professional challenges women face, a role I find deeply rewarding," adds McDougall.

Great leaders inspire and develop others

Over time, her leadership style has evolved to be collaborative and empowering. It's grounded in empathy but also characterised by a directness that encourages accountability and supports growth.

Says McDougall, "an effective leader leads with purpose, communicates with clarity, and builds trust through consistency and integrity. Great leaders listen as much as they speak and know how to bring out the best in diverse teams. They are self-aware, adaptable, and able to inspire and develop others."

"Women bring high emotional intelligence, empathy, and collaboration to the table; qualities that are increasingly essential in today’s complex business environment," continues McDougall.

McDougall has found that being authentic and leading with both strength and compassion is powerful.

Women on all levels of leadership

McDougall would like to see greater representation of women at all levels of leadership, particularly in key decision-making roles, not only in support functions or middle management.

"This is especially important in FMCG, where the primary consumer is often female. Our leadership should reflect the people we serve," highlights McDougall.

She also believes that we need to move beyond the outdated notion that women must adapt to traditional leadership styles.

"True progress means embracing a wider range of leadership approaches and creating environments where diverse strengths are recognised and valued. That includes stronger mentorship, active sponsorship, and workplace structures that support career growth such as flexible hours and clear development pathways. When women see others like them in senior roles, it not only inspires but also redefines what’s possible."

A space for women to rise

For McDougall, creating spaces for women to rise is something she's deeply passionate about, both within Woodlands Dairy and in the broader community.

"At Woodlands Dairy, we work to ensure that women have access to the same development, leadership, and growth opportunities as their male counterparts. This includes identifying high-potential female talent early, offering mentorship and sponsorship, and ensuring our succession planning reflects a diverse pipeline. We also focus on creating a culture where women feel supported, heard, and empowered to lead in their own authentic way," she adds.

Beyond the workplace, McDougall actively engages in initiatives that foster women’s growth, such as co-founding Women In Conversation. Ultimately, creating space for women to rise means removing barriers, championing their potential, and continuously challenging the systems and mindsets that limit representation.

It's a collective effort and one McDougall takes seriously every day.

On sharing advice to other women, McDougall says, "find what excites you, work hard, and don’t be afraid to bring a fresh perspective. Be curious, ask questions, seek feedback, and learn from the wealth of experience around you. Success doesn’t come overnight; it takes effort, consistency, and resilience. And never underestimate the power of mentorship - surround yourself with people who challenge and support you and pay it forward when you can.

For McDougall, Women's month is a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate all women in our lives, whether personally or from a professional perspective, for all the great things each and every one of them accomplishes.

"I do however, feel that this needs to be done more frequently and not just once a year to mark a date in our calendars. Women add so much value in every aspect of life and that should be celebrated daily!" she concludes.