Woodlands Dairy celebrates 30 years of sustainability and innovation

Woodlands Dairy, a South African dairy producer and the powerhouse behind the First Choice brand, proudly celebrates 30 years of 'Choosing Good'.

Lex Gutsche, founder of Woodlands Dairy and CEO, Helen McDougall. Image supplied

Founded in 1995 by visionary entrepreneur Lex Gutsche in Humansdorp, Eastern Cape, the company has grown from humble beginnings into the leader in sustainable, responsible, and innovative dairy production, and the region’s largest employer.

Woodlands Dairy was originally established to serve local farmers, many of whom remain trusted suppliers to this day. In the early 2000s, the company expanded into value-added products with the launch of its consumer-facing brand, First Choice.

This strategic move transformed the company into a household name, trusted for its quality, innovation, and broad range of dairy offerings.

Over the years, the company has made significant investments in technology, processing capacity, and infrastructure, enabling it to diversify its product portfolio to include UHT milk, cheeses, creams, custards, desserts, and more recently, high-protein options.

Today, it serves both national and export markets while continuously adapting to meet changing consumer demands.

Sustainability has been at the heart of Woodlands Dairy’s growth. The company has earned industry-wide recognition for its leadership in responsible dairy production, pioneering initiatives in water recycling, energy efficiency, waste reduction, and circular economy solutions. Its commitment to environmental stewardship has secured multiple accolades and internationally recognised environmental certifications.

Core values

According to Woodlands Dairy CEO Helen McDougall, the company is anchored by five core values: integrity, passion, environmental stewardship, inclusivity, and excellence.

“These are more than guiding principles,” she explains, “they underpin our culture, shape our decisions, and define how we engage with all our stakeholders.”

Integrity, she says, remains paramount. “We act ethically and transparently in all dealings - from sourcing and production to customer relationships and community engagement. We’re passionate about Woodlands Dairy and our customers. Our teams are highly energised, innovative, and deeply dedicated to delivering on our promises. We take immense pride in offering high-quality, value-adding dairy products.”

Environmental responsibility is another cornerstone. Woodlands Dairy has made significant investments to reduce its environmental footprint, including the implementation of biomass boilers, resource recovery plants, sustainable packaging solutions, and circular economy practices.

Inclusivity and respect are equally central to the company’s ethos. “We embrace inclusivity and respect, both within our workforce and in the communities we serve. We’re committed to being an equal opportunity employer and actively promote diversity and gender equality across all levels of the business,” says McDougall.

“We believe in fair representation, fostering a safe and empowering environment for everyone, and ensuring that talent and potential are recognised regardless of gender or background.”

Finally, excellence drives continuous improvement across the organisation.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standards of governance, accountability, and continuous improvement. From digitising our new product development process to embedding robust sales and operations planning (S&OP) systems, excellence is woven into the way we operate, innovate, and lead.

“These values are embedded in the fabric of our organisation, guiding decisions from the factory floor to the boardroom, and shaping the way we do business. Responsibly, ethically, and sustainably,” McDougall adds.