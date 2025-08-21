WomensMonth: Don’t wait for permission; don’t shrink to fit - Lili Nupen, NSDV Law

Lili Nupen, director and co-founder at NSDV Law, may not have originally aspired to be an attorney, but her path in the legal sector is one she's forged in gold (mines).

"I actually always wanted to be an actress," Nupen admits, "but when I realised that I would need to move overseas if I really wanted to have career in acting, I thought about what career is the closest to acting where I am able to stay in South Africa and have my voice heard – and voila – law!"

Nupen further acknowledges her parents' influence and encouragement on her career path: "It also helped that my dad is a lawyer and had a profound impact on South Africa’s legal and landscape, becoming a highly respected attorney during the anti-apartheid era (and even today), supported by my mum who’s passion and drive for an equal South Africa saw her play a foundational role in shaping South Africa's democratic landscape, through her voter education and running of elections."

Relishing a challenge, Nupen decided to specialise in mining and enviromental law where today, she stands tall in these male-dominated spaces; her spirit and methods earning her the Women Leaders in Law (Private Practice) title at the 2024 African Legal Awards.

"I was drawn to mining law due to the fact that mining is one of the cornerstones of our economy and the basis on which so much of South Africa was built.

"There is also the intersection between government, communities, labour and unions and industry, and with my deep desire and intention to attempt to bring collaboration and common ground between these various stakeholders, I knew that I had a purpose and goal.

"I also knew at the time that I wanted to be relevant and to be heard... and what greater way than to be a woman in a male-dominated profession and sector where there were so few other women in the same position. As you can see – I love a challenge. And... in the most respectful way, I believe that it needs a feminine touch and approach to reach such common ground."

Nupen and her firm have been recognised for their inclusive, efficient, and client-centered approach, and significant influence in shaping industry practices. NSDV Law's unique approach to marketing seeks to showcase less serious and more ‘personality’ with wry humour and eye-catching visuals: "All good business relationships start and end with relationships, which the firm’s mantra ‘people over paper’ is so important."

This Women's Month, we chat to Nupen further about women's rightful place in boardrooms and mine sites, and why she believes the Mining Charter is one of the most important policies affecting South African women...

Congratulations on being named the Women Leaders in Law (Private Practice) at the African Legal Awards last year - what does this accolade mean to you?

I’m naturally thrilled to be awarded such a prestigious award and to be recognised – it signals that we’re on the right path when partnering with our clients for their success, working with the regulators to ensure our clients have a mutually beneficial relationship with the relevant officials and that they are heard and understood, as well as unions and communities to highlight their critical importance as stakeholders in the game... and we are being recognised for it.

More than a personal accolade, I see it as a signal to other women that we belong in the boardrooms, stages and on mine sites. This award reaffirms my belief that we’re not just capable of thriving in this industry — we’re essential to transforming it. It fulfils our unofficial mantra and hashtag of #peopleoverpaper.

You specialise in mining and environmental law - with mining being arguably one of the most male-dominated industries there is. How do you make your mark as a woman in such a space?

Mining has long been a male-dominated space (and to be honest remains as such), but that’s precisely why we need more women. Women bring a different lens to leadership, one that balances rigour with empathy and practical, hands-on solutions. We tend to look at things from a relationship and collaborative stand point and not necessarily a combative one. Women tend to think differently to men and, therefore, having us at the table as well provides the client with all angles and avenues applicable to the case.

When it comes to making your mark, I would start with finding a workplace where women are celebrated and supported (they do exist – albeit a smaller pool to dive into). A place like NSDV Law has a 70% female workforce and leadership team – not out of design, but rather as a result of our approach to our people and our working environment.

I believe that once you find yourself in a supportive environment, you feel more empowered to speak up, to thrive, to have your say, to be authentic and to empower others to do the same!

What is one thing you feel women bring to the legal industry that men perhaps don't?

Women tend to score higher on emotional intelligence and empathy, which makes them more effective at inclusive leadership and conflict resolution. According to Harvard Business Review (HBR, 2019), women were rated more highly than men in 17 out of 19 leadership capabilities, including inspiring others, building relationships, collaboration, and communication.

Women often foster psychologically safe environments where teams feel empowered to speak up, I’ve seen this drive innovation and adaptability – traits needed in the high pressure and ever changing legal landscape.

My days are always different. One day I’m chatting to the Head of Legal at the DMPR and the next day I’ll be sitting in union meetings trying to secure a workable solution for our clients. I feel that our collaborative female power allows us to sincerely consider everyone at the table (and those away from it).

A trait I’ve noticed that I bring to the industry, is my ability to maintain close relationships with government, the private sector and unions (all stakeholders in fact). I believe the ability to play well with others is essential and it’s partly why clients value working with NSDV Law.

What do you believe is the most important piece of legislation affecting women that has been passed – either locally or internationally - within the last 50 years (and why)?

For me, despite its many faults and flaws (and the fact that it is not actually a piece of legislation but rather a policy document), I am of the view that the Mining Charter published in terms of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act, 2002 is possibly one of the most important pieces of policy affecting women in the last 50 years in South Africa, as it directly tackles the structural inequalities that have long kept women, particularly Black women, on the margins of the mining sector.

For those of us navigating traditionally male-dominated industries like mining, this law isn’t just a policy — it’s a lever. It compels employers to confront bias, promote women into leadership, and actively reshape their cultures. It says merit is not the absence of discrimination; it’s the presence of access.

Without policy like this, many boardrooms and briefing rooms would still be echo chambers. It’s far from perfect — but it cracked the door open, and it’s up to us to push it wider.

Share your Women's Month message with us...

Women’s Month isn’t a celebration — it’s a checkpoint. It’s a moment to look around the boardroom, the courtroom, or the mine site and ask: who’s missing, and why?

For me, it’s a reminder that progress isn't passive — it’s engineered. It takes uncomfortable conversations, relentless consistency, and unapologetic ambition – my mum is the perfect example of this!

To the women coming up in this industry: don’t wait for permission, and don’t shrink to fit. There’s space for us here — and where there isn’t, we create it.