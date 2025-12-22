On the pulse of global innovation: Nonn Botha reflects on journalism in 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, Nonn Botha, MDNtv’s International and Geopolitical Reporter, reflects on a year shaped by innovation, bold storytelling, and a deep commitment to people-driven journalism.

From global platforms to ground-level conversations, Botha’s work throughout the year demonstrates how international reporting can remain firmly rooted in the lived realities of ordinary South Africans.

A year on the pulse of innovation

Reflecting on the year, Botha describes 2025 as a period in which MDNtv was firmly on the pulse of innovation.

The newsroom embraced new formats and platforms to ensure South African voices were present in global conversations. This approach required adaptability, creativity, and the courage to move beyond conventional reporting models.

The most impactful story of 2025

Among the most defining stories of the year was MDNtv’s coverage of the G20 Pop Up Online Radio Station.

The initiative went beyond traditional broadcasting by creating a real time space where global policy discussions intersected with grassroots perspectives. It allowed ordinary citizens to engage with international conversations in a direct and meaningful way.

News Maker of the Year

Botha nominated Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala as News Maker of the Year, describing him as a mirror of who we have become as a society.

The story sparked national reflection and debate, highlighting deeper questions about values, accountability, influence, and the social climate shaping South Africa.

South African of the Year

In a strong affirmation of belief, Botha nominated MDNtv as South African of the Year.

As a people-driven independent media house, MDNtv continues to prioritise community voices, ethical reporting, and accessibility. From taxi ranks to international summits, MDNtv remains committed to placing the public at the centre of the national conversation.

Ethics and responsibility

Ethical journalism remained central throughout 2025.

Speaking to everyone with respect, from taxi drivers at Bree Street Taxi Rank to national and international leaders, was a guiding principle in ensuring dignity, trust, and credibility in reporting.

Looking ahead to 2026

Looking to 2026, Botha aims to travel more extensively and produce more documentary-style reporting.

A key focus will be strengthening camera and visual storytelling skills to deliver deeper, more immersive journalism that brings global stories closer to the people.



