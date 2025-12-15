Trending
Subscribe & Follow
MDNtv celebrates historic win at the North West Media Awards
The awards carried heightened credibility this year. Ofentse Ngake, an experienced journalism and media studies lecturer in the School of Communication at North-West University, joined the judging panel and contributed to the evaluation process. His academic expertise and commitment to media development added further integrity and rigour to the awards. Judging took place from 1 to 30 November, followed by the prestigious ceremony at the Rustenburg Civic Centre.
MDNtv makes history winning Online Media House of the Year in SA: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/oLXPTVSoMwY
MDNtv’s achievement reflects its growing reputation for community people driven storytelling and journalism. The platform is recognised for amplifying the voices of ordinary people, highlighting local issues, and producing reporting that supports accountability and public interest awareness. The award acknowledges the hard work of the MDNtv team as well as the trust and support shown by its viewers.
The organisation also expressed gratitude to its donors and partners who continue to support independent reporting and the growth of a people-centred media landscape.
The North West Media Awards are organised by Compassion Awards Foundation Investments in partnership with North-West University. The event continues to honour excellence in journalism and media across the province and remains an important platform for recognising media organisations that serve communities with credibility and dedication.
- MDNtv celebrates historic win at the North West Media Awards15 Dec 09:32
- Parliament presses PIC over MetroFibre deal and R1.4bn indemnity10 Dec 15:38
- MDNtv announces 2025 GivingTuesday campaign focused on Youth Journalism Academy28 Nov 08:27
- Major Daughter honoured among global female leaders 50 Under 50 Awards 2025 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates27 Oct 13:31
- MDNtv becomes official non-profit partner of GlobalGiving15 Oct 12:20