    MDNtv celebrates historic win at the North West Media Awards

    MDNtv has achieved a significant milestone after being named Online Media House of the Year at the North West Media Awards. The ceremony, held in partnership with North-West University, brought together leading media organisations, journalists, academics, and industry experts to celebrate excellence in storytelling and public interest reporting.
    Issued by MDNTV
    15 Dec 2025
    15 Dec 2025
    MDNtv celebrates historic win at the North West Media Awards

    The awards carried heightened credibility this year. Ofentse Ngake, an experienced journalism and media studies lecturer in the School of Communication at North-West University, joined the judging panel and contributed to the evaluation process. His academic expertise and commitment to media development added further integrity and rigour to the awards. Judging took place from 1 to 30 November, followed by the prestigious ceremony at the Rustenburg Civic Centre.

    MDNtv celebrates historic win at the North West Media Awards
    MDNtv celebrates historic win at the North West Media Awards

    MDNtv’s achievement reflects its growing reputation for community people driven storytelling and journalism. The platform is recognised for amplifying the voices of ordinary people, highlighting local issues, and producing reporting that supports accountability and public interest awareness. The award acknowledges the hard work of the MDNtv team as well as the trust and support shown by its viewers.

    The organisation also expressed gratitude to its donors and partners who continue to support independent reporting and the growth of a people-centred media landscape.

    The North West Media Awards are organised by Compassion Awards Foundation Investments in partnership with North-West University. The event continues to honour excellence in journalism and media across the province and remains an important platform for recognising media organisations that serve communities with credibility and dedication.

    MDNTV
    We are proudly South African, but we satisfy your global appetite for news, documentary, and analysis. As a not-for-profit organization, you are all that matters in our editorial output.
