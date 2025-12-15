South Africa
Legal Corporate & Commercial Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Cox YeatsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA eases ownership rules, opening door for Starlink and other foreign operators

    South Africa will amend rules on local Black ownership requirements after a directive from the telecommunications minister, which could pave the way for satellite-internet companies, including Elon Musk's Starlink, to operate in the country.
    By Nqobile Dludla
    15 Dec 2025
    15 Dec 2025
    The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites is seen over Sebastian Inlet after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, 26 February 2025. Reuters/Sam Wolfe
    The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites is seen over Sebastian Inlet after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, 26 February 2025. Reuters/Sam Wolfe

    Starlink's parent company SpaceX wrote to the telecoms regulator Icasa last year saying that local shareholding laws were a significant barrier and that it should rethink the 30% ownership requirement for licensees.

    South Africa's Electronic Communications Act requires foreign-owned communications licensees to sell 30% of equity in their local subsidiaries to historically disadvantaged groups - a provision criticised by Starlink and other companies.

    In his policy direction published in a government gazette on Friday, Communications Minister Solly Malatsi said so-called "equity equivalent" investment programmes in the sector should count toward empowerment goals.

    The policy changes will allow communications companies, including Starlink, to bypass the 30% equity requirement, instead recognising investments in things like digital infrastructure.

    "The final policy direction reinforces the need for regulatory parity. It does not favour any entity, bypass the Electronic Communications Act, or weaken transformation," Malatsi said.

    "This alignment will help attract more investment, support meaningful transformation and improve the lives of South Africans, especially those in rural and underserved communities who still lack access to high-speed internet."

    Malatsi first proposed the changes in May and drew criticism from opposition political parties and some lawmakers that he was going too far to accommodate foreign businesses like Starlink.

    But 90% of public comments on the draft changes were in favour of the policy, while a minority raised concerns about possible dominance by large or foreign operators.

    Earlier this year, South Africa rejected a claim by Elon Musk that his Starlink satellite company could not operate in the country because he is not Black.

    Read more: Electronic Communications Act, Elon Musk, BBBEE codes, StarLink, black-owned business, BEE legislation, Nqobile Dludla
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla. Editing by Jane Merriman
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz