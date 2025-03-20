Legal Corporate & Commercial Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comMultiChoiceCapital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Legal Corporate & Commercial Law

    SA proposes workaround for communication multinationals to adhere to local ownership laws

    South Africa has announced draft policy recognising alternatives to Black ownership requirements, which could encourage Elon Musk's Starlink and other communications companies to operate in the country.
    By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Nqobile Dludla
    23 May 2025
    23 May 2025
    Image source: LipikStockMedia from
    Image source: LipikStockMedia from Freepik

    South Africa's Electronic Communications Act requires foreign-owned communications licensees to sell 30% of equity in their local subsidiaries to historically disadvantaged groups - a provision criticised by Starlink and other companies.

    Communications Minister Solly Malatsi is now proposing the recognition of so-called "equity equivalent" investment programmes in the information and communication technology sector.

    Equity equivalents, recognised in other sectors such as automotive industry, are in a form of investments made by multinationals in lieu of a direct sale of equity if global practices prevent them from doing so. Such investments include funding skills development, infrastructure or development of small enterprises.

    According to the communications ministry, the proposed policy direction on the role of these investment programmes in the sector is expected to spur more investment and boost broadband coverage.

    "The policy direction seeks to provide the much-needed policy certainty to attract investment into the Information and Communication Technologies sector, and specifically with regard to licensing for broadcasters, internet service providers, mobile networks, or fixed and mobile networks," the ministry said in a statement.

    Starlink's parent company SpaceX wrote to telecommunications regulator Icasa last year that local shareholding laws were a significant barrier and that it should rethink the 30% ownership requirement for licensees.

    In acting on those concerns now, the government drew criticism from the opposition and some lawmakers that it was going too far to appease foreign businesses like Starlink.

    On Wednesday, opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it would oppose "any compromising of our laws to allow for Starlink to operate in South Africa, and we will oppose any reversal of transformative legislation."

    Read more: black ownership, B-BBEE codes, BBEEE requirements, StarLink, black-owned business, BEE Act
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, editing by Tomasz Janowski
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz