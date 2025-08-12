A marketer’s mission to changing the game for women in sport

This Women’s Month, MultiChoice is dedicated to honouring the remarkable contributions of women across the business. Central to this celebration is the Here For Her campaign, which is now in its third year, the campaign continues to spotlight women who are shaping the future of sport, media, technology, and entertainment in Africa.

SuperSport’s Here For Her led the charge in driving gender equity for women sport, and women in sport on and off the pitch. As the broadcaster celebrates three decades of delivering world-class sport content, and enriching lives across the continent, it is fitting to continue to shine a light on the initiative that has driven a monumental shift for women who are trailblazers in sports broadcasting.

One such trailblazer is Kananelo Rantso, senior manager for marketing at SuperSport. A strategic thinker and respected leader, Rantso exemplifies the spirit of Here For Her by inspiring transformation, breaking barriers, and intentionally creating space for others to succeed. Her journey at MultiChoice is defined by her commitment to opening doors and creating sustainable opportunities, especially for young women.

Rantso plays a pivotal role in the SuperSport business, which thrives at the intersection of sport and entertainment. Her leadership continues to drive meaningful impact by shaping narratives, building inclusive campaigns, and delivering content that resonates with diverse audiences across the continent.

“As we celebrate Women’s Month and 30 years of SuperSport, it’s a reminder of the responsibility we carry to lead with purpose,” she shares. “Here For Her is more than a campaign, it is a call to action that challenges us to be intentional in how we support, elevate, and represent women across our industry.”

Being part of the MultiChoice Group, Rantso understands the weight of influence that comes with her role. MultiChoice’s footprint spans the continent, and with that comes the responsibility to lead with boldness, integrity, and compassion and for Rantso, it is a privilege to be part of shaping how Africa sees itself.

MultiChoice is proud to be a hub of innovation, where stories are told in ways that push creative boundaries and embrace technological advancement. “The biggest opportunity for innovation lies in how we tell African stories in global formats, infusing data, technology, and emotion to drive deeper audience connection,” Rantso explains. Whether through immersive fan experiences or localised sport storytelling, she continues to lead teams in delivering content that is bold, relevant, and future-facing.

We continue to recognise leaders like Kananelo Rantso, who embody the values of the Here For Her movement. Her leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to representation reminds us that when women lead, they do not walk alone — they build legacies for others to follow.

“Trust your voice, it’s powerful. Don’t shrink to fit into rooms that were never designed with you in mind. Instead, take up space, ask the hard questions, and back yourself, even when no one else does. And when you get tired, rest, but never quit, because your journey is lighting the way for someone else”- Kananelo Rantso.