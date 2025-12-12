South Africa
    Vodacom launches edu-tainment platform for customers

    Vodacom has launched a new social-led content platform, the Value News Network (VNN), to brings its propositions to life in a fun, educational, and interactive way.
    12 Dec 2025
    Vodacom has launched a new social-led content platform, the Value News Network (VNN).
    Hosted on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, designed to keep customers informed about the latest value-driven products, services, and special offers.

    Through VNN, customers can enjoy bite-sized, engaging video content highlighting Vodacom’s most compelling deals, ranging from mobile data and voice packages to fibre offerings, RED Simplified contracts with rewards, and a broad suite of digital services and lifestyle benefits.

    “The launch of VNN allows us to bring our offers and services directly to customers in a fresh, digital-first format, ensuring they never miss out on the best that Vodacom has to offer.”

    Developed with the customer in mind

    The VNN has been developed with the customer in mind, delivering content that is relevant, accessible, and educational, while remaining entertaining.

    New episodes will be released weekly, keeping customers informed about the latest ways Vodacom helps them save more, do more, and stay connected.

    “Our purpose has always been to empower people by closing the digital divide through network expansion and the provision of accessible, affordable digital products and services. The launch of VNN strongly aligns with this ambition,” adds Majola.

    The platform makes it easier for customers to discover how Vodacom is delivering on its ambition of connecting everyone for a better future.

    “At Vodacom, we are continuously exploring new ways to add value to our customers’ lives,” says Thami Majola, executive head of brand marketing and communication at Vodacom South Africa.

    Viewers can watch and enjoy content by clicking on the Value News Network YouTube link.

    New episodes are uploaded every Tuesday for viewers to experience true edu-tainment.

