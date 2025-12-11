How longevity is growing across beauty and wellness

Longevity is quickly becoming a priority for consumers as they seek to lengthen and enrich their lives. Spate’s new Comprehensive Guide To Longevity Across Beauty & Wellness report evaluates the growing rise of longevity as consumers become more conscious about staying young and healthy for longer.

Spate’s Popularity Index combines data from digital platforms — currently including Google, TikTok, and Instagram — to show how popular a category or trend is.

Consumers' approach to beauty and wellness is being transformed by their familiarity with the science of ageing and health.

This allows brands to ground emerging consumer concepts in real trends, provide trustworthy education, and help teams make informed decisions that drive sustainable, long-term growth.

Let’s dive into the report's key findings.

Shifts in beauty

Spate has identified macro shifts in longevity across beauty: regeneration and protection, medical spa at home, and "skinification".

Regeneration and protection

Consumers no longer want a fast fix; they're in for the long run. Therefore, consumers are looking for strategies to rejuvenate and protect their skin over time.

Skincare has evolved into a proactive approach — not merely a reaction to present difficulties, but a long-term strategy to maintain healthy, youthful skin for as long as possible, beginning at the cellular level.

This is seen in the growth of regenerative, ingredient-driven treatments like PDRN serums and retinol body lotions, as well as the use of equipment developed in medical settings, such as silicone scar sheets repurposed for wrinkle prevention.

It also encompasses an expanding range of therapies, including facial lymphatic drainage, hand rejuvenation, and exosome therapy.

Medical spa at home

Consumers nowadays know a thing or two about skincare. As such, they're increasingly bringing the medical spa experience into their homes.

They’re incorporating treatments that were once reserved for professionals into regular at-home routines — either to complement in-clinic services or, in some cases, to replace them.

The phrase “Botox in a bottle” — defined by Perdita Nouril in Women's Health as “skincare products claiming to smooth fine lines and plump skin — sometimes compared to the results of anti-wrinkle injections” — captures this shift well, says Spate.

Trends like skin boosters, once exclusive to clinics, are crossing over into at-home skincare, while practices such as face taping promise wrinkle prevention and a more lifted appearance.

It may have begun with facial skincare, but it's certainly not stopping there; gaining momentum in haircare, especially in scalp-focused innovation.

Spate found that devices such as high-frequency combs and red-light therapy hats are being incorporated into routines to stimulate the scalp and support overall hair health.

Skinification across beauty

“Skinification” — the practice of using skincare-grade formulas across beauty categories — is still gaining traction.

According to Spate, this movement has fueled the broader longevity mindset, integrating skincare principles into nearly every step of the consumer routine.

As a result, skincare formats, textures, and actives are now permeating the entire beauty landscape.

In makeup, it's found in the sustained rise of skincare-infused products, such as serum foundations, which signal a desire to care for the skin even while wearing makeup.

Blurring the line between categories, this shift is creating new opportunities for makeup brands to prioritise skincare-level efficacy in their formulations.

In haircare, the focus is largely on the scalp, which has become the foundation of hair care and overall hair health for many consumers.

Meanwhile, body care is increasingly borrowing from facial skincare, with potent actives and advanced formulas expanding beyond the face and into full-body routines.

Shifts in wellness

Spate summarised the move in wellness in three macro shifts: whole-body support system, metabolic and hormonal balance, and cellular beauty and skin longevity.

Whole-body support system

Move over lifespan, here comes healthspan. Cambridge Dictionary defines healthspan as “the number of years that someone lives or can expect to live in reasonably good health”. It has become a central theme in the longevity conversation.

As consumers don’t just want to live longer, they want to live longer in good health.

According to Spate, they are increasingly turning to supplements that support multiple dimensions of long-term well-being: products aimed at protecting physical health (magnesium, creatine, collagen); enhancing cognitive function (nootropics, L-tyrosine); and strengthening immunity ( beta-glucan, omega-3, CoQ10).

Metabolic and hormonal balance

Everyone wants a balanced approach, which is why internal balance is emerging as a cornerstone of longevity. It's anchored in three key pillars: hormonal harmony, quality sleep, and a healthy metabolism.

Reflected in the rising interest in supplements such as cortisol regulators and ashwagandha, both of which are associated with supporting hormonal balance.

Consumers are also gravitating toward ingredients that promote metabolic health and better sleep — two additional drivers of internal equilibrium and overall well-being.

Magnesium glycinate, L-theanine, and metabolism boosters illustrate how consumers are proactively managing these internal systems.

Inflammation has also become a major target. The growing popularity of turmeric tea and omega-3 supplements demonstrates how consumers are addressing inflammation as part of their broader longevity strategy.

Cellular beauty and skin longevity

Beauty is on the inside, literally. Consumers are approaching beauty longevity from within. For many of them, skincare and wellness are one.

As Vogue Business explains, consumers are “opting for a holistic approach, which focuses on the inside as much as the outside.”





Beauty-from-within is not a novel concept, but today’s consumers have a more sophisticated understanding of skin science.

They are proactively seeking supplements that support skin health at the cellular level — whether to enhance regeneration (e.g., NAD supplements) or to reduce inflammation and combat ageing through antioxidants (e.g., resveratrol supplements).