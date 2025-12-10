Founder of Veldskoen Shoes launches Made in RSA, a growth tech business

Made in RSA, a growth tech company created to introduce South Africa's most innovative products to the global market, formally opened its flagship location in Woodstock, Cape Town.

L to R: Alderman James Vos, Nick Dreyer, Minister Sithole and Freya Bell. Image supplied

The opening ceremony was led by Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Deputy Minister of Small Business Development Jane Sithole, and business development strategist Kevin Kwinana, who spoke on the importance of innovating for export growth, strengthening South Africa’s creative industries, and building platforms that unlock global opportunity.

Founded by Nick Dreyer, the entrepreneur behind internationally acclaimed Veldskoen Shoes, Made in RSA merges technology, logistics, retail, and storytelling into a single engine for global scale.

A space that shows and grows the makers behind the brands

The heart of Made in RSA is its commitment to showing how many people are involved in making the products South Africans love, and to growing that number through access to global markets.

Every brand featured in the space includes the story of its makers: the artisans, factories, designers, and teams behind the label. As global demand increases, so does production and employment.

“Our mission is to take South African creativity global in a way that directly increases the number of people working in these businesses,” said Dreyer. “More global orders mean more production, more jobs, and more opportunities here at home.”

According to News24, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the South African economy, contributing approximately 34% to 40% of national GDP and an estimated 60% of employment. By driving international demand, Made in RSA directly strengthens this vital and job-creating segment of the economy.

A living gallery of South African creativity

As part of its commitment to celebrating local artistry, Made in RSA features an exhibition gallery that highlights a different partner brand every six weeks.

The inaugural showcase features celebrated ceramicists Rialheim, unveiling their exquisite Ocean Myths range. Visitors can explore this collection alongside a curated selection of other remarkable South African brands available for purchase, including Fashion designer Thabo Makhetha, F8 Jackets, Oryx Desert Salt, Avante Brandy, Billy Now, Sak Sak, and more.

A platform for global growth

Made in RSA operates as an integrated growth tech engine that equips local brands with everything they need to expand internationally. The platform combines best-in-class e-commerce infrastructure, global-ready Shopify ecosystems, secure online payments, content and storytelling support, brand-building capabilities, and hands-on market expansion expertise.

Alongside its destination retail store, the space functions as a creative and commercial hub where technology, logistics, design and community converge to help South African businesses grow beyond local borders.

A strategic partnerhip with Valor Hospitality

Made in RSA has formed an international growth partnership with Valor Hospitality, a global hotel management company based in the United States.

Inspired by Valor’s brand ethos, “A Whole World of Local,” the collaboration creates authentic international exposure opportunities for South African brands through Valor’s network of hotels and hospitality experiences across multiple markets.

The partnership allows Made in RSA brands to be discovered inside real-world environments frequented by global travellers, buyers and decision-makers, accelerating international interest.

Valor Hospitality’s Global CEO, Euan McGlashan, attended the launch, underscoring the shared belief that local creativity deserves a global stage.

Global delivery enabled by DHL Express

A crucial pillar of Made in RSA’s globalisation model is its partnership with DHL Express, an international express delivery service provider. With delivery to 220+ countries and territories, DHL enables South African brands to reach customers across the world at speed and with ease, significantly boosting global ecommerce competitiveness.

For international visitors eager to take home a piece of South African creativity, Made in RSA offers seamless global shipping with DHL, direct from its retail store, ensuring purchases are delivered worldwide — fast and efficiently.

“Fast, reliable cross-border delivery is what turns a local business into a global one,” said Dreyer. “DHL removes that barrier entirely.”

The Made in RSA retail store is located at 265 Albert Road, Woodstock, Cape Town.