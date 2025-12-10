SA creatives secure 8 spots on The One Show 2026 Jury
Eight South African creatives have been named among 28 industry leaders from the Middle East & Africa selected to serve on the global jury for The One Show 2026, The One Club for Creativity has announced.
Bongiwe Neema Nouse, creative director, The Odd Number.
This year’s jury members from the region, by country, are as follows:
South Africa
- Rita Coetzer, ECD, Publicis Groupe, Johannesburg (Design Advertising)
- Xolisa Dyeshana, CCO, Joe Public, Johannesburg (Film & Video)
- Snooze Kambuwa, ECD, Ogilvy South Africa, Johannesburg (Integrated + Experiential & Immersive)
- Steph van Niekerk, ECD, TBWA, Johannesburg (Radio & Audio)
- Lubabalo Mtati, ECD, M&C Saatchi & Abel, Johannesburg (Moving Image Craft & Production)
- TJ Njozela, ECD, Dentsu Creative, Johannesburg (Out of Home + Print & Promotional)
- Bongiwe Neema Nouse, creative director, The Odd Number, Midrand (Interactive, Online & Mobile)
- Tseliso Rangaka, CCO, Accenture Song, Johannesburg (Interactive, Online & Mobile, Jury President)
Ghana
- Benjamin Anyan, Group Creative & Strategy Director, Publicis Groupe, Accra (Fusion + Green + SDG)
Kenya
- Yash Deb, co-founder and creative partner, The Bar Africa, Nairobi (Music & Sound Craft)
- Chesang’ Koech, associate creative director, Ogilvy Africa, Nairobi (Gaming)
- Teresa Makori, creative director, Ogilvy Africa, Nairobi (Out of Home + Print & Promotional)
Mozambique
- Mitchell Collinson, ECD, Dentsu Mozambique, Maputo (Cultural Driver)
Nigeria
- Oluwasola Obagbemi, head of comms, Sub-Saharan Africa, Meta, Lagos (Public Relations)
Saudi Arabia
- Hessa Alsudairy, ECD, Publicis Groupe, Riyadh (Radio & Audio)
United Arab Emirates
- Noor Akar, group creative director, TBWA\Raas, Dubai (Integrated + Experiential & Immersive)
- Joao Camacho, regional ECD, Saatchi Wellness, Dubai (Health & Wellness + Pharma)
- Serra Chehade, head of production, ‿ and us, Dubai (Moving Image Craft & Production)
- Rita Harbie, senior creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi, Dubai (Interactive, Online & Mobile)
- Hadeel Hmaidi, integrated marketing lead, TikTok, Dubai (Direct Marketing)
- Marie Claire Maalouf, CCO, Edelman EMEA, Dubai (Fusion, Jury President)
- Vidya Manmohan, founder, CCO, V4GOOD, Dubai (Fusion + Green + SDG)
- Prerna Mehra, ECD, MullenLowe MENA, Dubai (Design Advertising)
- Aneri Patel, associate design director, No.one (AndUs Group), Dubai (Design & Branding)
- Nayaan Rais, executive creative director, FP7 McCann, Dubai (Branded Entertainment)
- Dani Richa, chairman and CEO, Impact BBDO, Dubai (Creative Effectiveness)
- Dana Tahir, CEO, Havas Red Middle East, Dubai (Public Relations)
- Neda Zag, editor, Cold Cuts, Dubai (Film & Video)
Enter the competition here.