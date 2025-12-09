Jacaranda FM’s Breakfast and Drive Shows triumph with 3 wins at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards

Jacaranda FM, South Africa's beloved multi-award-winning radio station, has once again proven its excellence in broadcasting by securing multiple accolades at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards, held on 6 December at the Sandton Convention Centre. The station took home an impressive three awards, including wins for both its flagship Breakfast and Drive shows.

This year, Jacaranda FM walked away with wins in the following categories:

Breakfast Show Presenter: Martin Bester



Afternoon Drive Show: The Drive With Rob & Roz



Multi Channel Promotion: The Dad Band on Breakfast with Martin Bester

These wins further solidify Jacaranda FM’s reputation as South Africa’s most dynamic, audience-focused, and feel-good broadcast platform, one powered by some of the country’s best radio talent and an unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier content, engaging programming, and meaningful community impact.

The recognition speaks to the station’s dedication to creating moments that genuinely resonate across on-air, digital, and community spaces. From high-energy entertainment and impactful storytelling to critical community projects and digital innovation, Jacaranda FM continues to lead with purpose and positivity.

Vuyani Dombo, managing director at Jacaranda FM, says the recognition is a testament to the entire team’s passion and hard work. “We’re incredibly proud of these wins, particularly because they acknowledge the impact of our flagship breakfast and drive shows. Our presenters and producers pour so much heart, creativity, and commitment into delivering the feel-good moments our listeners connect with every day. These awards are a wonderful reminder of what’s possible when a team is united by purpose and passion. We’re energised by this achievement and excited for what’s still to come.”

The Telkom Radio Awards celebrate the best in South African radio, recognising stations and individuals who excel in creativity, production, and audience engagement. Jacaranda FM’s success at this year’s event builds on its legacy of excellence and sets the stage for even greater achievements in the years to come.



