Brenda Khumalo joins the Grand Jury for Gerety Awards 2026

The Gerety Awards has announced the 2026 Grand Jury as well as a new category called Moments Cut, which was created to honour campaigns that did not wait to ask for permission.

South African advertising leader and founder of Lobengula Advertising, Brenda Khumalo is on the global Jury.

Open across all media, Moments Cut celebrates the work powered by instinct, timing, craft and a real point of view. For work that defines the moment. Creativity that captures the world as it happens. From the Football World Cup and Olympics to Super Bowl moments and the spontaneous brand reactions that turned trending conversations into cultural touchpoints, the Moments Cut celebrates work that moved fast, felt relevant, and connected instantly leaving a lasting mark.

What the 2026 jurors are saying

"The new ‘Moments Cut’ category shines a light on work that responds instantly to culture and meets today’s demand for authentic, real-time storytelling. In a world where moments can be fleeting, the skill to capture and amplify them creatively has never been more important. I’m really looking forward to seeing bold, honest pieces that seize the moment and turn trending conversations into lasting cultural touchpoints," says

Khumalo.

Adds Renata Decoussau, LATAM marketing director for Adobe Brazil: “Fast is expected now. A real point of view is the cut. The work I want to reward reacts in a way that shifts the conversation and leaves a mark."

“When creativity shows up with heart and speed, a passing moment becomes something that matters. That instinct keeps brands alive rather than watching from the sidelines. It’s about time we reward the teams who never miss,” says Merlee Cruz Jayme, chairman and founder, The Misfits Camp, Philippines.

The 2026 Gerety Awards open for entries on 5 January 2026. Read up on the Jury members here.