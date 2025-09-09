Gerety Awards 2025 winners - VML named Global Network of the Year

The 2025 Gerety Awards winners have been announced, with VML named Global Network of the Year, Scholz & Friends is Global Agency of the Year, and Omnicom is Holding Company of the Year, while Pinterest House of Creative received the brand-new In-House Agency of the Year Award.

Thanks for Coke-Creating campaign from Coca-Cola that won gold at the Awards. Source: © Gerety Awards Gerety Awards VML is the Gerety Awards Global Network of the Year. Pictured: VML'scampaign from Coca-Cola that won gold at the Awards.

Network of the Year, VML is followed by BBDO, DDB and Publicis.

“To be named Global Network of the Year by the Gerety Awards for a second consecutive year is a remarkable honour,” says Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative Officer, VML.

“It’s a powerful testament to our ‘Human First’ philosophy, which is brought to life every day by our incredible teams and brave client partners around the world.

This recognition validates our belief that putting human connection at the centre of everything we do is the most powerful way to create work that drives growth and has a real impact.

“I’m proud of this achievement and inspired to see how we’ll continue to move our industry forward.”

The importance of the female perspective

Scholz & Friends Berlin gets the recognition of Global Agency of the Year with 5 Gold, 6 Silver, 1 bronze and 5 shortlists.

Marielle Wilsdorf, partner & managing director at Scholz & Friends had the following to say: "My heart is bursting with pride! Being named 'Global Agency of the Year' by the Gerety Awards is an incredible honour for Scholz & Friends.

“This award is truly special, as it highlights the immense importance of the female perspective in the creative industry.

“To see our work resonate so strongly with an all-female jury deeply moves us. It confirms that when we create work that truly speaks to women, it has the power to drive real change.

“This recognition from the Gerety Awards is a huge moment for us, and a beautiful validation of our purpose-driven approach. Big applause to all our teams at Scholz & Friends and our brave clients who make such work possible."