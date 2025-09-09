Subscribe & Follow
Gerety Awards 2025 winners - VML named Global Network of the Year
Network of the Year, VML is followed by BBDO, DDB and Publicis.
“To be named Global Network of the Year by the Gerety Awards for a second consecutive year is a remarkable honour,” says Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative Officer, VML.
“It’s a powerful testament to our ‘Human First’ philosophy, which is brought to life every day by our incredible teams and brave client partners around the world.
This recognition validates our belief that putting human connection at the centre of everything we do is the most powerful way to create work that drives growth and has a real impact.
“I’m proud of this achievement and inspired to see how we’ll continue to move our industry forward.”
The importance of the female perspective
Scholz & Friends Berlin gets the recognition of Global Agency of the Year with 5 Gold, 6 Silver, 1 bronze and 5 shortlists.
Marielle Wilsdorf, partner & managing director at Scholz & Friends had the following to say: "My heart is bursting with pride! Being named 'Global Agency of the Year' by the Gerety Awards is an incredible honour for Scholz & Friends.
“This award is truly special, as it highlights the immense importance of the female perspective in the creative industry.
“To see our work resonate so strongly with an all-female jury deeply moves us. It confirms that when we create work that truly speaks to women, it has the power to drive real change.
“This recognition from the Gerety Awards is a huge moment for us, and a beautiful validation of our purpose-driven approach. Big applause to all our teams at Scholz & Friends and our brave clients who make such work possible."
Xanthe Wells, VP of creative, Pinterest, comments on their recognition as In-House Agency of the Year: “This honour is especially meaningful as it recognises the ambition and heart our team poured into our 2024 brand campaign.
‘With just a handful of in-house creatives and producers, we brought to life seven highly complex films, which is an undertaking that would typically require a much larger agency team.
“This is a testament to how much a passionate in-house team can accomplish and proof that an in-house team can do boundary-pushing work.”
2025 Holding Company of the Year, Omnicom is followed by WPP.
On the brand side, Heineken was globally applauded by the Gerety jury and received prizes for work from China, South Africa, Singapore and Milan with Le Pub and BBH China.
Ikea was globally recognised with work from Ogilvy Germany Frankfurt, DDB Milano and MRM Spain.
Agency, Network and Holding Company of the year are the Gerety top awards and are earned for the highest combined score from points given to Shortlist, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Grand Prix.
Grand Prix: 12
Gold: 8
Silver: 4
Bronze: 2
Shortlist: 1
See all of the 2025 winners at Gerety Awards
Watch some of this year’s jury as they discuss trends and favourite campaigns from the 2025 Gerety Awards with the Gerety Grand Jury Insight panels here.
Named for Frances Gerety, the copywriter who in 1948 coined the slogan "A diamond is forever”.
The Gerety Awards brings together a jury to select the best in advertising from a powerful perspective, creating a benchmark that is relevant to the market reality, all while redefining the standard to which advertising has traditionally been held.