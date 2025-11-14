Startup.Africa: Building a community of entrepreneurs, investors and operators

Founded on the belief that African tech entrepreneurs and investors deserve consistent high-quality coverage, Startup.Africa aims to become the go-to source for anyone building, funding, or scaling a business in South Africa and beyond.

With a sharp editorial lens, Startup.Africa aims to deliver valuable insights, founder interviews, funding announcements, policy insights and deep dives into the people and companies driving change on the continent.

“We are not just another tech publication; we are building a community. At the core of Startup.Africa is the commitment to connect entrepreneurs, investors and operators with information they need to make smarter decisions, be informed of funding opportunities and more importantly, we want to highlight stories that often go unheard,” says editor, Lungile Msomi.

Some of Startup.Africa’s cornerstone features include:

VC and startup profiling – in-depth profiles of VC firms on the continent and emerging founders and the ventures they are building.

– in-depth profiles of VC firms on the continent and emerging founders and the ventures they are building. Deal desk – a roundup of VC deals across the continent, with context and analysis.

– a roundup of VC deals across the continent, with context and analysis. Founder’s playbook – strategic, real-world advice from entrepreneurs who have built and scaled African startups.

– strategic, real-world advice from entrepreneurs who have built and scaled African startups. Policy and compliance – updates on key regulations and compliance issues affecting startups and investors.

The launch of Startup.Africa comes at a pivotal time for Africa’s tech landscape. As global attention shifts towards emerging markets, Startup.Africa hopes to help local innovators tell their stories and help investors make informed investments.

Media houses, founders and investors can now access the publication and sign-up for our weekly roundup newsletter. Also, follow our Startup.Africa Digest newsletter on LinkedIn for more insights.

“We know how difficult it is to build and scale in Africa,” adds Msomi. “But we also know the energy, brilliance and resilience that drives our entrepreneurs. That is the heartbeat and core of this publication.”

About Startup.Africa

Startup.Africa is your source for the African technology startup scene, providing timely updates, analyses, and insights on established tech companies and venture capital.

