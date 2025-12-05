Steadying the SA tourism ship

Darryl Erasmus, COO of South African Tourism, offers his thoughts, plans and vision for SA Tourism as he steps into the role of acting CEO...

Darryl Erasmus

Opening and personal perspective

1. Congratulations on your new role. What does stepping into the position of acting CEO mean to you personally, and what are your immediate priorities during this transitional phase?

Thank you. It’s an incredible honour to lead an organisation that plays such a vital role in shaping how the world experiences South Africa. My immediate focus is working closely with the Board on ensuring stability internally, supporting our local and international teams, and driving delivery of against our strategic priorities whilst focusing on intensified compliance. The latest tourism numbers indicate we are entering a new phase of growth, and my role is to support the SA Tourism team and to collaborate with the sector to strengthen our global competitiveness while continuing to inspire travellers to come find their joy in South Africa.

2. You’ve had an extensive career in tourism and hospitality. Could you share a bit about your journey and what experiences have best prepared you for this role?

My journey has been deeply rooted in tourism and hospitality, from working within the hotel sector, global distribution ecommerce to destination marketing and quality assurance. Each step has given me insight into the comprehensive tourism value chain: what drives traveller confidence, how experiences are curated, and how the businesses that deliver our tourism promise, thrive. The common thread has always been service excellence, carefully selected partnerships, return on investment and impact. Those principles continue to guide how I approach business today.

3. What philosophy or leadership approach guides your decision-making when leading an organisation as dynamic and multifaceted as SA Tourism?

My leadership approach is guided by a philosophy of transformational and inclusive leadership - one that prioritises collaboration, innovation, and purpose. In a dynamic organisation like SA Tourism where compliance is paramount, it’s essential to inspire teams with a communal vision while empowering them to take ownership and deliver results in their respective roles. The data never lies and using a data-informed decision-making balanced with human insight, personal and institutional knowledge aides to deliver agility and accountability. Above all, I endeavour to lead with a deep commitment to service excellence and delivery, a deep commitment to stakeholder, and empathy for people.

Vision and strategic focus

4. What is your overarching vision for South African Tourism as it enters this new chapter, and how do you see the organisation adapting to a rapidly changing global travel landscape?

Our vision and is to position South Africa as a leading, competitive, and inclusive tourism destination that delivers meaningful growth for our economy and communities. The global landscape is evolving and with it, travellers want more authenticity, purpose, and value. Our role is to meet them there: using data-driven insights, compelling storytelling, and strong trade partnerships that show the world the full richness of South Africa’s offering and to deliver this message to them on a platform that they trust and use habitually.

5. How does SA Tourism plan to position South Africa as a top incentive and business travel destination in the coming years?

South Africa is already one of the continent’s compelling MICE and incentive destinations, with world-class infrastructure, improving air connectivity, and a diverse range of incentive experiences. We need to collectively guard this positioning and deepen collaboration with all sector participants to enhance this positioning. We are enhancing this position through targeted bidding support, partnerships with provincial and city convention bureaus, and showcasing unique incentive experiences.

6. The global tourism market is evolving - from sustainability to digital transformation. Which emerging trends do you believe South Africa is best placed to lead in?

South Africa is well placed to lead in experience driven, sustainable, digital, and authentic tourism. Our rich natural and cultural assets enable responsible travel that benefits communities and the environment. With a growing tech ecosystem, we are committed to harnessing AI and data to enhance visitor experiences and efficiency. Finally, by promoting authentic cultural and wellness experiences, we can meet global demand for meaningful, restorative travel. Together, these strengths position South Africa to set a global standard for inclusive, innovative tourism.

Opportunities and challenges

7. What are some of the biggest challenges currently facing South African Tourism - both domestically and internationally - and how is your team working to address them?

Internationally: South African Tourism faces challenges that mirror global trends, including economic pressures, increasing competition for travellers’ attention, and infrastructure constraints such as energy reliability.

Another ongoing challenge is the negative perception around criminality and loadshedding. While these issues exist, we are actively working to improve the narrative by highlighting safety initiatives, infrastructure upgrades, and positive travel experiences, demonstrating that South Africa remains a safe and rewarding destination.

Regionally (Africa): Visa access remains a barrier to intra-African travel. We are optimistic about the recent news from Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber on the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) platform, designed to modernise visa applications, capture biometrics in real time, and reduce processing delays. The ETA promises to transform the traveller experience, providing a seamless online process and positioning South Africa as a leader in digital transformation on the continent.

The talk of a visa regime for STAGES (Screen Talent and Global Entertainment Scheme) - for film, TV, entertainment production companies and MEETS (Meetings, Events, Exhibitions and Tourism Scheme) - for international delegates/attendees to conferences, exhibitions, sports and similar large-scale events are exciting developments.

Domestically: Ensuring consistent quality, transformation and accessibility across the tourism value chain remains a priority.

Price and affordability continue to be challenges for many domestic travellers, which is why domestic tourism initiatives like Sho’t Left Travel Week plays such an important role. This annual campaign tackles affordability head-on by offering South Africans discounts of up to 50% on flights, accommodation, tours, and local experiences across all nine provinces. Sho’t Left Travel Week not only makes it easier for locals to explore the richness of our country but also helps stimulate the domestic tourism economy, raise awareness of diverse destinations, and foster a culture of local travel.

Across all these areas, we work through closer public-private partnerships, targeted marketing campaigns, and initiatives aimed at growing confidence in South Africa as a safe, reliable, and rewarding destination. By addressing perceptions, improving accessibility, and offering compelling travel experiences, we continue to strengthen South Africa’s position on both the domestic and international stage.

8. Load shedding, safety perceptions, and global competition continue to affect destination confidence. What strategies or partnerships are being prioritised to strengthen South Africa’s brand and visitor experience?

We are being proactive about perception management. The National Tourism Safety Strategy and partnerships with SAPS and the private sector are yielding results, with over 2 000 trained Tourism Monitors deployed nationwide.

On energy, the sector has become far more resilient through renewable solutions and our global brand work, led by South Africa Awaits: Come Find Your Joy, focuses on authenticity and emotional connection, reminding travellers that South Africa offers not just beauty, but belonging.

9. Post-Covid recovery has been strong, but uneven across sectors. Where do you see the biggest growth potential - leisure, business events, or niche tourism segments?

The recent August 2025 arrival numbers indicate that there is impressive growth across a myriad of segments, but we are seeing especially strong performance in nature-based, cultural, and gastronomic tourism, experiences that connect travellers to people and place. Business events are rebounding steadily, and niche segments like adventure, luxury, and wellness travel show major promise. The opportunity lies in integrating these experiences under one consistent brand story.

10. Collaboration between the public and private sectors is critical. How do you envision strengthening this partnership to drive tourism growth and innovation?

Tourism cannot grow in silos. We’re deepening alignment with industry through the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, provincial DMOs, industry associations and trade partners. Collaboration must be practical, joint campaigns, shared data insights, and co-created and demand inspired product development that speaks to market demand. When we work together, we amplify South Africa’s story more powerfully than any single organisation could. Afterall, we are all working on the same goal of attracting more and more visitors to our destination; South Africa.

Industry collaboration and global competitiveness

11. South Africa’s tourism ecosystem includes a wide network of DMOs, provincial bodies, and associations. How is SA Tourism aligning efforts to ensure a cohesive, unified message to global markets?

Our integrated marketing approach ensures that whether you are hearing from Cape Town, Limpopo, or SA Tourism in London, the message is consistent: South Africa is diverse, joyful, and open for business. We have established alignment mechanisms with provinces, using the global brand architecture of South Africa Awaits: Come Find Your Joy to ensure everyone tells one coherent story through different regional lenses.

12. How is South African Tourism adapting its international marketing and incentive travel strategies to attract high-value visitors and longer stays?

We are focusing on quality over quantity attracting travellers who stay longer, spend more, and engage deeper. This includes using market intelligence to target high-yield segments, promoting multi-province itineraries, longer stays, and highlighting signature experiences like our gastronomy, golf, and wine routes. In the incentive space, we’re positioning South Africa as both aspirational and accessible, offering premium experiences with purpose.

13. The MICE sector is a vital contributor to tourism. What role do you see business events playing in achieving South Africa’s broader tourism goals?

The MICE sector drives high-value economic activity by attracting business travellers, experts, and delegates, who spend more per capita than leisure tourists. Beyond direct spending on accommodation, venues, transport, and services, it facilitates knowledge exchange, innovation, and networking, enhancing skills development and business opportunities that leave legacies. It also promotes destination branding, investment, and international partnerships, with multiplier effects across local economies, from hospitality and transport to cultural and creative industries. Essentially, MICE events transform knowledge and expertise into tangible economic and developmental value.

Business events are a catalyst for trade, innovation, and inward investment. Every conference or incentive trip typically brings delegates who often return as leisure travellers. Through the National Convention Bureau, we are supporting bids and hosting large-scale global events that showcase our capabilities while stimulating local economies. The MICE sector is also central to our reputation for professionalism and world-class infrastructure.

Sustainability, transformation and inclusion

14. Inclusivity, transformation, and sustainability remain priorities in the sector. What initiatives are currently underway to ensure tourism growth benefits all South Africans?

Transformation is not a parallel goal, it is part of our growth strategy. SA Tourism supports inclusive procurement, enterprise development, and skills training through SMME participation at trade shows and marketing platforms. We are also integrating responsible tourism principles across all messaging, displaying shared value principles that sustainability and social impact go hand in hand with memorable experiences.

A prime example of this is the Sustainability Village at our flagship events, Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba.

The Sustainability Village is a key feature at South African Tourism’s flagship events, Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba, designed to showcase the country’s commitment to responsible tourism, social impact, and economic inclusivity. It serves as a vibrant marketplace where local vendors, artisans, and small businesses can present eco-friendly and proudly South African products to thousands of delegates, including international buyers, travel trade professionals, and media.

Many of these vendors operate in small communities, selling their handcrafted goods at local markets, tourist attractions, or even by the roadside. The Sustainability Village gives them unprecedented access to a larger, high-profile audience, elevating their visibility and creating opportunities for business growth.

Beyond commercial benefits, the village immerses delegates in South Africa’s creativity and culture, offering a hands-on experience of sustainable practices, innovation, and entrepreneurship. It highlights how tourism can drive social and economic development while promoting environmental responsibility.

By participating in the Sustainability Village, artisans gain long-term exposure and market access, while the events themselves reinforce South Africa’s reputation as a destination that values sustainability, inclusivity, and memorable visitor experiences.

15. How is SA Tourism ensuring that small and emerging tourism enterprises are empowered to compete and thrive in the international market?

We are working with partners to give SMMEs visibility and market access, from digital promotion on Sho’t Left to participation in international fairs through our Hidden Gems programme. Many of these businesses relay uniquely South African stories and connecting them to the world helps diversify our product offering while driving inclusive growth.

When attending strategic platforms such as World Travel Market London or ITB Berlin, we form a Team South Africa delegation, which includes both South African Tourism and private sector partners to be stand sharers. This collective approach ensures the country presents a unified and competitive presence while elevating SMMEs who might not otherwise have the resources to attend such high-profile events. By working together, we strengthen South Africa’s position as a premier destination for both leisure and business travel and provide emerging enterprises with critical exposure to the global tourism distribution network.

Looking ahead

16. What upcoming campaigns, partnerships, or innovations can we look forward to from South African Tourism in 2025 and beyond?

We must enhance and expand the global brand campaign, South Africa Awaits: Come Find Your Joy, with fresh creative tailored to regional audiences around the world whilst aligning consistently to the six pillars. Our marketing investments focus on storytelling that highlights local experiences, people, and products, bringing the richness of South Africa to life for travellers. Additionally, our in-country offices are working to localise the campaign, ensuring it resonates with the specific interests and cultural nuances of each target region. Our focus is pivoting to innovation in the digital space.

17. As we move toward 2030, what does success look like for South African Tourism under your leadership?

Success for me is threefold: sustained tourism growth that contributes meaningfully to GDP and job creation; a destination brand that is globally admired and trusted; and a tourism ecosystem where every South African, from big operators to small entrepreneurs, feels part of the story and benefits from their individuality.

18. Finally, on a personal note - what inspires you most about working in tourism, and what legacy would you like to leave in this role?

What inspires me most about working in tourism is its transformative power - the way it can uplift communities, celebrate South Africa’s incredible diversity, and turn the authenticity and individuality of everyday South Africans into experiences that resonate globally. Tourism is not just about numbers; it’s about telling our stories, empowering our people, and creating opportunities that ripple across society.

The legacy I hope to leave is one where SA Tourism has positioned South Africa as a world leader in authentic, inclusive, and sustainable tourism, where our communities thrive, our culture and heritage are celebrated, and our country is recognised not just for its natural beauty, but for the warmth, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of its people. I want to be remembered as someone who turned passion into impact, and individuality into global value.



