Sho’t Left for Summer: Discover Dullstroom and Hoedspruit’s hidden gems

Summer in South Africa is calling, but instead of the crowded beaches, I spent a few days in Mpumalanga and Limpopo—two places where there’s space, quiet, and a lot to experience.

Source: Dunkeld Country & Equestrian Estate

The South African Tourism’s Gimme Summer Sho’t Left campaign brought a group of us from the business, leisure, and lifestyle media on a four-day trip that mixed activity, exploring, and downtime in a nice, balanced way.

Dullstroom: Country life and activities

We started at Dunkeld Country & Equestrian Estate in Dullstroom, just a few hours from Johannesburg. There’s something grounding about being surrounded by horses, alpacas, and even zebras wandering across open land.

The estate itself offers comfortable accommodation across several cottages and rooms, making it easy to stay close to the action while enjoying the quiet of the countryside.

Activities were in full supply — horse riding, fly fishing, archery, paintball, quad biking, hiking, mountain biking — whatever pace you’re looking for, you’ll find it.

There are also indoor and outdoor pools, and plenty of scenery that makes you want to pull out your phone just to capture how peaceful it all feels. For some extra relaxation, the Dunkeld Spa offers a full range of treatments. The trained therapists, quality products, and therapy rooms overlooking the trout dams make it easy to leave feeling completely refreshed.

We also stopped in at the Dimitrov Art Gallery — a reminder that small towns often hold big pockets of talent. In between activities, we also stopped at Wild About Whisky, which is something of an institution in Dullstroom.

They offer tasting flights featuring whiskies from around the world, explained in a relaxed and approachable manner. Even if you’re not a whisky enthusiast, it’s a fun, educational experience and a nice change of pace. And of course, Dullstroom is known for its trout, so it’s no surprise that it appears not just on menus, but as part of the town’s identity.

Eating in Dullstroom

We had the chance to enjoy some of Dullstroom’s dining spots, each with its own personality. Lunch at Mayfly felt warm and genuine, with a cosy interior and friendly service that immediately set the tone. They focus on fresh ingredients and thoughtful cooking — you can taste the attention in the meals.

Source: Robin Fredericks

Later at Dunkeld, dinner at 1883 Restaurant stood out — not just for the history of the old farmhouse foundations — but because of the honest menu featuring local, seasonal ingredients and, of course, trout. Nothing flashy — just good food done well.

The Sporting Horse Restaurant is another inviting spot on the estate, with welcoming fireplaces and views over the horse paddocks. Guests can enjoy breakfast or lunch here, soaking in the calm countryside atmosphere.

Dinner at Mrs Simpson’s felt a bit more special — the décor is playful and a little quirky, and the food is thoughtful and well-prepared. It’s the kind of place that makes the evening feel like a nice little treat.

And in the evenings, the Dunkeld Jazz Bar was the quiet unwind — soft music, relaxed lighting, and a proper fireplace mood.

Hoedspruit: Safari base and adventure

After two days in Dullstroom, we made our way to Hoedspruit and stayed at the Radisson Safari Hotel. It works both as a relaxation spot and as a base for everything in the area — from quad biking, zip-lining and horseback riding to boat trips at the Blyde River Canyon.

Source: Radisson Safari Hotel

Source: Radisson Safari Hotel Source: Radisson Safari Hotel

The hotel has 138 rooms across different categories, including 10 premium suites with private decks, and it caters well to both families and couples. There’s a kids club, two restaurants — the main Mirage Restaurant and the adults-only Pegasus — and good spaces for relaxing.

For those mixing business with leisure, Radisson also has five versatile meeting and event spaces, including boardrooms and a banquet hall that can accommodate up to 200 guests. The outdoor boma area is perfect for casual gatherings, fireside dinners, or celebrations in the bushveld.

Source: Radisson Safari Hotel Source: Radisson Safari Hotel

One of the things that makes Hoedspruit special is the feeling that wildlife is just part of daily life. Even at the Radisson, warthogs casually roam the grounds — it’s very "only in South Africa".

We also had a casual lunch at Harvest House — a bright, friendly spot with a relaxed feel. I had their veggie burger with cheesy fries, and it really hit the mark. The garden salad was crisp and light, perfect for a hot day. The whole meal felt simple, fresh, and satisfying, and the atmosphere made it easy to just slow down and enjoy.

The nearby Blyde River Canyon and Panorama Route also add to the experience if you want scenery, photography moments, or simply an outing that clears the mind. There’s also abseiling and hot air ballooning in the area — plenty to choose from depending on how adventurous you’re feeling.

Why a Sho’t Left works

This trip reminded me of how much South Africa offers beyond the obvious summer plans. From quiet mornings in Dullstroom to the landscapes and animal life around Hoedspruit, there’s so much space to just breathe and enjoy. The Sho’t Left campaign isn’t only about affordability — it’s about reconnecting with parts of SA that still feel authentic and grounded.

Whether it’s quad biking, whiskey tasting, art browsing, photographing zebras on an estate, or just sitting still and listening to nature, these places show that summer memories don’t always need beach sand or a departure gate.