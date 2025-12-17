MDDA mourns the passing of newly appointed board member, Dr Natalie Skeepers

The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) is deeply saddened by the passing of its newly appointed board member, Dr Natalie Skeepers.

Dr Skeepers was a highly respected governance, risk and compliance specialist and safety engineer, whose professional standing and expertise reflected a strong commitment to ethical leadership, accountability and public service passed away on the 15th of December 2025.

She was appointed to the MDDA board following a recommendation by the National Assembly and a rigorous interview process conducted by the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies. Dr Skeepers was officially sworn into office and took her oath on 26 November 2025, in accordance with Section 4(5) of the MDDA Act.

Although her tenure was brief, Dr Skeepers’ appointment signalled a valuable contribution to the Agency’s mandate of promoting media development, diversity and transformation in South Africa. Her passing is a profound loss to the MDDA, the communications sector, and the country at large.

The chairperson of the MDDA board, Professor Hlengeni Mathebula, said that although Dr Skeepers had only recently joined the Board, she had already made meaningful contributions to the work of the Agency, including substantive inputs into the MDDA Bill, particularly on issues relating to the changing media landscape and the sustainability of community media.

The MDDA board, management and staff extend their heartfelt condolences to Dr Skeepers’ family, friends, colleagues and all those whose lives she touched during her distinguished career. We honour her memory and the legacy of service she leaves behind.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.



