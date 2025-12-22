Counterfeit parts: A rising risk for SA’s automotive and transport sectors

Counterfeit automotive parts present a significant and growing challenge across South Africa’s automotive aftermarket, impacting safety, operational reliability, and the broader economy.

Source: Anna Shvets via Pexels

Key stakeholders, including dealerships, distributors, fleet operators, workshops, regulators, compliance bodies, and industry associations, face severe risks due to the infiltration of substandard components.

These parts, often produced with inferior materials and lacking rigorous testing, can cause premature mechanical failures, accidents, and costly downtime.

Economic pressures, combined with ageing vehicle fleets, which average 12 years or more, have heightened demand for cheaper parts. This market dynamic, along with the rise of anonymous online marketplaces, facilitates the proliferation of counterfeit parts, further complicating detection and enforcement efforts. Border controls and customs are often overwhelmed by the volume of imports, many originating from sophisticated illegal networks.

Safety, supply chain and economic implications

Counterfeits don’t just compromise individual vehicle safety; they erode industry trust, disrupt supply chains, damage brand reputations, and reduce tax revenues, ultimately threatening jobs and the economic sustainability of the transport sector. The ripple effects extend across sectors that rely on safe and reliable mobility, including logistics, mining, agriculture, and fleet management.

To combat this entrenched problem, stakeholders must strengthen procurement protocols by sourcing exclusively from authorised distributors and accredited workshops, ensuring full traceability.

Ongoing technician training is essential so workshops and fleets can confidently identify counterfeits and refuse suspect parts. Moreover, enhanced collaboration among regulators, law enforcement, customs, and industry bodies is critical to intensify inspections, monitor digital marketplaces, and dismantle counterfeit supply networks.

Technological solutions

Innovative anti-counterfeiting technologies, such as QR code verification, RFID tracking, and blockchain-enabled traceability, are increasingly being adopted to enhance supply chain visibility and customer confidence. Transparency and accountability throughout the parts ecosystem are vital to preserving the integrity of the automotive aftermarket.

Addressing the counterfeit crisis requires concerted and coordinated action from all stakeholders to protect road safety, operational uptime, and economic growth. This shared responsibility demands relentless vigilance and strategic investment to shield South Africa’s automotive and transport industries from the escalating human, financial, and reputational costs posed by counterfeit parts.

Without decisive industry-wide measures, counterfeit automotive parts will continue to undermine one of South Africa’s most critical and economically significant sectors, hindering progress toward safer, more reliable, and sustainable mobility for all.