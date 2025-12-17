South Africa
    #BestofBiz 2025: Logistics & Transport

    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2025 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Logistics & Transport site over the past year below.
    17 Dec 2025
    Most-read stories

    1Source: ©olivierl viaCape Town roads to close for Sona 2025   30 Jan 2025
    2Source: SuppliedDHL, Unilever and Volvo launch Superlink electric truck pilot   15 Aug 2025
    3Airlink donates passenger jet to train Gauteng aviation learnersAirlink donates passenger jet to train Gauteng aviation learners   20 Aug 2025
    4#BizTrends2025: Future-focused procurement – embracing change and empowering growth#BizTrends2025: Future-focused procurement – embracing change and empowering growth - Debbie Tagg   28 Jan 2025
    5Source: SuppliedBayhead Road upgrade advances to boost Durban port efficiency   19 Aug 2025
    6Image source:SMEs across sub-Saharan Africa invited to enter inaugural DHL Exporters of the Year Awards   30 Sep 2025
    7Revitalising Gauteng’s rail: Restoring reliability through infrastructure and workforce investmentRevitalising Gauteng’s rail: Restoring reliability through infrastructure and workforce investment - Jacques Maritz   09 Oct 2025
    8Airbus opens new support hub in JohannesburgAirbus opens new support hub in Johannesburg   24 Jul 2025
    9Takealot Group launches TFS to transform South Africa’s supply chain industryTakealot Group launches TFS to transform South Africa’s supply chain industry - Takealot Fulfilment Solutions   30 Jul 2025
    10Instant delivery: How SA logistics is transforming to meet consumer demandsInstant delivery: How SA logistics is transforming to meet consumer demands - Robin Fredericks   25 Apr 2025
    11DHL and Temu join forces to empower local SMEs in new marketsDHL and Temu join forces to empower local SMEs in new markets   04 Apr 2025
    12Acsa ramps up national airport infrastructure upgrades and capacity projectsAcsa ramps up national airport infrastructure upgrades and capacity projects   20 Jun 2025
    13SA's logistics sector set for transformation under new regulationsSA's logistics sector set for transformation under new regulations - Heather Irvine, Andrew Pike and Nazeera Mia   22 May 2025
    14Durban’s port partnership can unlock South Africa’s export growthDurban’s port partnership can unlock South Africa’s export growth - Hans-Ole Madsen   06 Nov 2025
    15City Logistics: Rethinking South African logistics for a greener tomorrowCity Logistics: Rethinking South African logistics for a greener tomorrow   20 Jun 2025

    Most-read contributors

    1Debbie TaggDebbie Tagg
    2Amadou DialloAmadou Diallo
    3Gavin KellyGavin Kelly
    4Maphefo Anno-FrempongMaphefo Anno-Frempong
    5Justin MansonJustin Manson

    Most-viewed Press Offices

    1Takealot Fulfilment Solutions


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Agriculture, Automotive, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Marketing & Media, Retail, Tourism & Travel.