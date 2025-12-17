Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- Junior Financial Manager Cape Town
- Customer Support Adminstrator Johannesburg
- Dispatch Supervisor Cape Town
- Expediting Administrator Johannesburg
#BestofBiz 2025: Logistics & Transport
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2025 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Logistics & Transport site over the past year below.
Most-read stories
Most-read contributors
|1
|Debbie Tagg
|2
|Amadou Diallo
|3
|Gavin Kelly
|4
|Maphefo Anno-Frempong
|5
|Justin Manson
Most-viewed Press Offices
|1
|Takealot Fulfilment Solutions
View the most-read lists for our other industries: Agriculture, Automotive, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Marketing & Media, Retail, Tourism & Travel.