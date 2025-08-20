Airlink donates passenger jet to train Gauteng aviation learners

Airlink has donated a decommissioned Embraer 135 passenger jet to the Gauteng Department of Basic Education (GDE) for use as a practical training aid at Rhodesfield Engineering School of Specialisation (SOS) in Kempton Park.

Source: Supplied

The airline will also fund the two-year deployment of two newly-qualified aircraft maintenance technicians to train learners on the aircraft, providing much-needed practical experience in aviation engineering.

"The aircraft will be an invaluable teaching aid for our Grade 11 and 12 learners taking aviation classes as their eighth matric subject. This year, we have 45 learners (13 girls and 32 boys) across both grades who are enrolled. Most of them are from Tembisa," said Caroline Ngxanga, acting principal of Rhodesfield Engineering SOS.

Strategic support for aviation education

"The aircraft, generously donated by Airlink, will provide Rhodesfield Engineering SOS learners with invaluable, hands-on experience to complement their classroom learning.

It will be incorporated into specialised programmes, including Search and Rescue training and multi-certification courses, equipping students with the skills needed to pursue a wide range of high-demand careers in the aviation sector.

"Beyond Rhodesfield SOS, the aircraft will also benefit other schools across Gauteng, as learners from these institutions will have the opportunity to engage in experiential learning," said Hon. Matome Chiloane, Gauteng’s MEC for Education and Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation.

Bridging theory and practice

"Airlink’s donation forms part of our broader strategic investment in focused aviation education. By placing a real aircraft in learners’ hands and providing qualified engineers as trainers, we can help bridge the gap between theory and practical experience.

"Students will now get their hands on authentic aircraft systems, components and structures and see how they are integrated and used – an experience that is typically inaccessible to many youngsters who aspire to have aviation careers," said Airlink CEO, de Villiers Engelbrecht.

Diverse trainers and technical exposure

The two technicians who will train the learners are young black women who completed apprenticeships at Airlink and currently work at the airline’s aircraft maintenance centre at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.

Aircraft details

The ERJ35ER regional jet, manufactured by Embraer in Brazil, was delivered new to Airlink in 2013 and logged 32,080 flight hours in over 30,100 flights before decommissioning. It is powered by two Rolls-Royce AE 3007/A3 turbofan engines, seats 37 passengers, and has a 2,400km range.

The fuselage, wings, and tail section provide learners with space to explore internal systems, structural design, cabin layout, avionics, and modern aerodynamic engineering. Airlink will also donate additional aircraft parts to the school over time.