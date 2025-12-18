inDrive runs festive driver training to boost ride-hailing experience

Drivers on the inDrive ride-hailing platform recently received practical guidance and training at a dedicated workshop in Johannesburg, timed to help them navigate the increased demand over the festive season. The sessions focused on reinforcing professionalism, safety, and passenger comfort.

Source: Supplied

“The training was particularly timely considering the festive period here, when demand spikes and every trip carries extra pressure,” says Ashif Black, country representative of inDrive. “Whether it's basic etiquette on how to interact with passengers, how to maintain decorum in a stressful or tense situation on the road or adhering to safety protocols, the goal of the training is to ensure that inDrive rides go smoothly this festive period and beyond.”

Drivers engaged in exercises based on real-life scenarios, learning how to handle common challenges effectively. The workshops emphasised safe and professional conduct, with particular attention to female passengers’ safety, strategies to de-escalate potential conflicts, and building trust with riders.

Raising service standards

Research shows that users value consistent professionalism: a recent Ipsos study found 90% of ride-hailing users view these services as safer than traditional transport options, with 92% reporting they feel safer using ride-hail after dark.

By investing in driver training, inDrive strengthens drivers’ skills and confidence while fostering trust and loyalty among riders. The company aims to ensure every trip, whether busy or quiet, is conducted with care, competence, and respect.