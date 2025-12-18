South Africa
Logistics Transport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

OptixUnitransSimply Financial ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    inDrive runs festive driver training to boost ride-hailing experience

    Drivers on the inDrive ride-hailing platform recently received practical guidance and training at a dedicated workshop in Johannesburg, timed to help them navigate the increased demand over the festive season. The sessions focused on reinforcing professionalism, safety, and passenger comfort.
    18 Dec 2025
    18 Dec 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    “The training was particularly timely considering the festive period here, when demand spikes and every trip carries extra pressure,” says Ashif Black, country representative of inDrive. “Whether it's basic etiquette on how to interact with passengers, how to maintain decorum in a stressful or tense situation on the road or adhering to safety protocols, the goal of the training is to ensure that inDrive rides go smoothly this festive period and beyond.”

    Drivers engaged in exercises based on real-life scenarios, learning how to handle common challenges effectively. The workshops emphasised safe and professional conduct, with particular attention to female passengers’ safety, strategies to de-escalate potential conflicts, and building trust with riders.

    Raising service standards

    Research shows that users value consistent professionalism: a recent Ipsos study found 90% of ride-hailing users view these services as safer than traditional transport options, with 92% reporting they feel safer using ride-hail after dark.

    By investing in driver training, inDrive strengthens drivers’ skills and confidence while fostering trust and loyalty among riders. The company aims to ensure every trip, whether busy or quiet, is conducted with care, competence, and respect.

    Read more: transport industry, driver training, logistics and transport, ride hailing, South Africa logistics, InDrive
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz