Bakwena announces holiday traffic plans: What drivers need to know

With festive travel picking up across South Africa, the Bakwena Platinum Corridor Concessionaire is advising motorists to plan as traffic volumes on the N1 and N4 are set to surge over the coming weeks.

Source: Supplied

The operator has outlined its seasonal safety, payment and traffic management measures aimed at easing congestion and reducing risks during one of the busiest periods on the national road network.

Contactless payments rolled out across the route

Toll plazas along the N1N4 are now fully equipped with tap-and-go functionality, following Bakwena’s shift to EMV-compliant payments earlier this year.

Magstripe swipe transactions have been discontinued, except for fleet and garage cards.

Accepted payment options include:

• Debit and credit cards (tap-enabled)

• Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Wallet

• Cash

• Sanral tags

Motorists using tags are urged to top up before travelling. Tag services remain available at fuel stations along the corridor, Bakwena’s Hatfield office, and Sanral customer service centres, as well as via EFT and the Sanral App.

Operational changes for peak holiday traffic

Bakwena says travellers can expect full staffing at toll plazas during peak travel windows, as well as lane optimisations to support the direction of heaviest flow.

Partnerships with Motus/Renault South Africa and law enforcement agencies will see increased patrol visibility, quicker incident response, and targeted operations focusing on roadworthiness, overloading and alcohol enforcement.

To help maintain smooth traffic flow, no construction or related lane closures will take place between 13 December 2025 and mid-January 2026.

When to expect the heaviest congestion

Drivers are encouraged to plan trips outside the busiest predicted times:

December 2025

• 12, 15, 19, 24, 31 December: 12pm – 9pm

• 13 and 20 December: 6am – 3pm

January 2026

• 4 and 11 January: 12pm – 9pm

Pre-trip checks and toll plaza tips

Motorists are encouraged to:

• Ensure their vehicle is roadworthy

• Stick to speed limits and maintain patience in queues

• Rest every two hours or 200 km

• Keep tap-enabled cards funded

• Top up Sanral tags ahead of travel

At toll plazas, travellers should select the correct payment lane early, keep a safe following distance, and have payment methods ready. Should a transaction fail, motorists are advised not to rush and to keep a backup payment option on hand.

Assistance and updates

• 24/7 Customer Care/Emergency Line: 0800 BAKWENA (0800 225 9362)

• Motorists should use nearby blue kilometre marker boards to confirm their location when asking for assistance.

• Real-time traffic information is available on X via @bakwenan1n4.

Bakwena says its goal remains zero fatalities along the corridor and continues to urge road users to prioritise safety, remain alert, and follow the rules of the road as the holiday season unfolds.