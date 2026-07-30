Safla expands regional Sars engagement to tackle trade delays

The South African Freight and Logistics Association (SAFLA) has begun rolling out direct regional working groups with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs management teams in the Western Cape and Johannesburg. The move transitions SAFLA's recent national representation into practical, operational channels aimed at resolving supply chain friction on the ground.

The move transitions SAFLA's recent national representation into practical, operational channels aimed at resolving supply chain friction on the ground.

The regional engagements build on Safla’s position within Sars Customs stakeholder structures, focusing on accelerating trade clearance, establishing transparent communication, and reducing administrative delays for freight forwarders.

"This is what practical partnership looks like," says SAFLA executive officer Dave Logan. "We are not waiting for problems to accumulate. We are engaging Sars regionally, with clear agendas and evidence from members, so that issues can be addressed before they add avoidable time and cost to legitimate trade."

Western Cape developments

In the Western Cape, Safla’s regional working group met with Sars Customs management to agree on a formalised engagement model. Sars has committed to monthly management meetings with the working group and indicated plans to reinstate broader stakeholder sessions with customs brokers, shipping lines, depots, and freight forwarders.

Safla vice president Jonathan McDonald noted that the first formal management meeting is scheduled for 4 August 2026, with quarterly Sea Modality structure participation continuing.

"Sars is reviewing Western Cape Customs processes, operating practices and potential technology improvements. Safla members will be able to contribute evidence-based input on bottlenecks, inspection delays, communication gaps and the commercial cost of avoidable hold-ups," McDonald adds.

The dedicated channel is expected to particularly benefit smaller freight operators, which have limited operational capacity to absorb systemic delays and complex administrative escalations.

Gauteng and KZN updates

In Johannesburg, Safla presented its regional engagement model to Sars Customs, with the revenue authority agreeing in principle to monthly meetings on local customs and Sea Modality matters. To support long-term governance, Sars requested formal documentation, including Safla's organisational chart and regional membership metrics.

Concurrently, Safla’s KwaZulu-Natal working group has focused on landside port bottlenecks, engaging with Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) regarding ongoing road congestion surrounding the Port of Durban.

"At a meeting on 24 July, the port manager outlined short- and long-term interventions being implemented. Road access remains a particular concern, including access to the port's container terminals, the Island View (Cutler) Complex and Bulk Connections," explains Dave Watts, a member of Safla's KwaZulu-Natal Working Group.

Operation of Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 transitioned to International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) in January 2026 under a partnership with Transnet. However, operators at Durban Gateway Terminal continue to report severe truck-booking constraints, staging delays, vessel bunching, and equipment breakdowns.

"Regular engagement with management across Durban's container terminals is continuing. At Durban Gateway Terminal, members are reporting limited truck-booking slots and considerable staging-area delays. High volumes, vessel bunching and equipment breakdowns are among the issues understood to be affecting performance," Watts adds.

The KwaZulu-Natal Working Group also attended a regional Sars Customs meeting as an observer and is working to establish an ongoing relationship with regional Customs officials.

Measuring outcomes

McDonald stresses that the success of these multi-regional channels will be measured by operational efficiency rather than policy dialogue alone.

"These engagements show that both parties are willing to build practical, accountable working relationships focused on measurable outcomes. Safla's role is to bring evidence, represent members with integrity and work alongside Sars on solutions that improve both trade facilitation and compliance," McDonald says.

"Safla exists to give freight forwarders a credible voice, nationally and in every region where trade happens. We will keep engaging constructively and measure success by whether the issues raised translate into clearer processes and operational improvements," he concludes.