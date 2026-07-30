Dube TradePort SEZ attracts R4.2bn in private investment

The multi-billion-rand injection into KwaZulu-Natal's Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has sustained tens of thousands of local jobs while driving regional manufacturing exports and expanding air logistics connectivity.

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According to Dube TradePort’s latest Socio-Economic Impact Assessment Report, the SEZ has attracted R4.2bn in private-sector investment since its inception, sustaining a total of 36,872 permanent jobs across the province.

Over the past financial year alone, the organisation secured a further R480m in private capital, driven primarily by existing tenants expanding operational capacity, which added 631 new permanent positions and 102 temporary jobs.

"Our continued investment in strategic infrastructure and investor-focused development is creating a platform for sustained economic growth and industrial expansion. Dube TradePort remains a powerful catalyst for attracting investment, creating jobs, and strengthening KwaZulu-Natal's position in global markets," says Hamish Erskine, CEO of Dube TradePort SEZ.

Regional export performance

Operating businesses within the SEZ generated approximately R531m in foreign trade during the previous financial year, supplying products to markets across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and broader international destinations.

Erskine credited the performance to Dube TradePort's integrated development model, which links industrial precincts directly with King Shaka International Airport, the Port of Durban, and regional road freight corridors.

Infrastructure and energy investment

During the 2025/26 financial year, Dube TradePort invested R109.7m in fixed capital projects. This included completing site infrastructure in Dube TradeZone 2 and Dube AgriZone 2, while advancing facility construction across the zone.

To meet future investor demand, allocated capital projects for the coming financial year include:

• Solar power generation: A minimum 4.4MW solar farm to enhance tenant energy resilience and meet sustainability requirements.

• Manufacturing warehousing: Construction of two new industrial warehouses catering to medium-sized manufacturers within the zone.

• Water security: Planning and design for a new water reservoir to support future industrial expansion.

"These investments reflect Dube TradePort's commitment to building a resilient, sustainable and future-ready Special Economic Zone that can support long-term industrial growth," says Erskine.

Air connectivity expansion

Beyond physical infrastructure, Dube TradePort continues to lead a refresh of the KwaZulu-Natal Route Development Strategy through the Durban Direct initiative, aimed at boosting air cargo and passenger capacity at King Shaka International Airport.

Building on established services by Emirates (Durban–Dubai) and Airlink (Durban–Harare), recent route expansions include:

• Qatar Airways: Increased Durban services to daily flights via a Doha–Maputo–Durban routing.

• Turkish Airlines: Expanded its Durban–Istanbul service to four flights per week.

• Eswatini Air: Increased operations on the Durban–Manzini route to three flights per week.