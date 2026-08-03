TNPA invites private investment in Durban port logistics

Two logistics sites at Durban's Ambrose Park have been released for long-term commercial development after Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) issued a request for proposals (RFP) to investors. The developments are expected to support cargo handling, warehousing, storage and distribution within the Port of Durban.

Source: Archive

The RFP covers two sites at King's Royal Flats No. 16576, identified as Sites 1 and 4, which will be leased for up to 25 years for the development and operation of commercial logistics facilities.

Site 1 measures approximately 70,478m², while Site 4 spans more than 101,065m².

Located in the Port of Durban's Bayhead precinct, the sites are intended to support container handling and other port-related logistics activities through their proximity to key port infrastructure and transport corridors.

According to TNPA, the facilities are intended to accommodate a range of port-related logistics operations serving the Bayhead precinct.

"These sites represent one of the port’s key logistics development opportunities. Through this development, TNPA aims to stimulate new commercial activity and strengthen the port’s position as a leading hub for integrated logistics and value-added services.

"The RFP aligns with TNPA’s broader strategic objectives, under the Transnet Reinvent for Growth strategy, which focuses on optimising assets utilisation, attracting sustained private-sector investment and accelerating economic growth," said Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana, Durban port manager.

Focus on modernisation

TNPA said proposals should align with its port modernisation objectives and incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, security measures and automation and digital technologies to support future port operations.

RFP documents are available through the Transnet e-Tender portal and the National Treasury's eTenders platform.