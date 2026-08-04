Safla, AMIE SA partner to strengthen meat-trade logistics

The South African Freight and Logistics Association (SAFLA) and the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of South Africa (AMIE SA) have signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at addressing logistics, port and regulatory challenges affecting South Africa's meat trade. The agreement will see the two industry bodies work together on practical proposals to improve cargo movement, supply chain efficiency and market access.

Source: Supplied | From left to right: Jonathan McDonald, Vice Chair of SAFLA and Paul Matthew, CEO of AMIE SA

“Logistics is fundamental to food security, trade competitiveness and economic growth,” says Jonathan McDonald, vice chairman of Safla.

“This MoC gives Safla and AMIE SA a stronger platform to speak with one informed voice, engage constructively with government agencies and work with them to resolve issues that affect cargo flow, costs and reliability. We are most effective when industry brings evidence, expertise and practical solutions to the table.”

Paul Matthew, CEO of AMIE SA, adds that improved collaboration between industry and government is essential if South Africa is to turn trade opportunities into measurable growth. “We have the product, the capability and markets that are ready to buy South African meat,” Matthew notes.

“What is required is effective coordination: clear communication between national and provincial authorities, efficient certification and inspection processes, and a willingness to bring the private sector into the solution.”

Strengthening trade and supply chain resilience

For meat exporters, the ability to supply international customers consistently is crucial. Delays in market-access processes and veterinary approvals can cause buyers to source from alternative suppliers. Animal-health events remain a trade risk, underlining the importance of robust traceability, credible controls and internationally accepted approaches to regionalisation.

Matthew highlights that trade is not a zero-sum choice between exports and domestic affordability. “Export markets enable producers to obtain value for different cuts across the carcass. That improves overall carcass balance and can support a more sustainable, affordable domestic supply,” he says.

The MoC recognises that food safety and regulatory compliance are non-negotiable. Its purpose is to support processes that are rigorous, proportionate and consistently applied, while ensuring that avoidable administrative bottlenecks do not undermine trade, jobs or consumer access to protein.

AMIE SA estimates that South Africa exported approximately 81,000 tonnes of red meat, including beef, sheep and goat meat, worth around R63 billion between 2025 and May 2026, demonstrating the significant economic potential of the sector even amid disease-related and administrative constraints.

The freight-forwarding sector that enables this trade is itself substantial, with South Africa’s freight-forwarding market estimated to have generated approximately R81 billion in revenue in 2025. Freight forwarders also coordinate more than 80% of the country’s international trade, reinforcing the strategic importance of efficient, reliable logistics systems.

Room for further improvement

“Meat trade depends on logistics, predictable inspection and cargo-release processes, veterinary controls, and reliable access to international markets,” continues McDonald. “When these systems do not operate in concert, the consequences are felt by producers, importers, exporters, cold stores, transporters, processors, retailers and consumers.

While there have been encouraging improvements in infrastructure and equipment in the Durban port, industry continues to confront operational pressure points, including cold-chain capacity, container handling, inspection coordination and release of consignments.

“Through industry engagement, communication and joint advocacy, SAFLA and AMIE SA intend to help convert recurring challenges into coordinated action,” concludes McDonald.

“The associations believe that a unified industry voice, combined with respectful partnership with government, can improve the country’s logistics ecosystem, strengthen national supply-chain performance and support a competitive, resilient South African meat sector.”