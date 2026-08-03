Airlink adds Lanseria-Harare route

Airlink will launch a three-times-weekly service between Lanseria International Airport and Harare from 15 November 2026, marking its first scheduled service from Lanseria and the first scheduled airline service between the airport and Zimbabwe's capital.

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Bookings have opened for the new service, which will provide an alternative option for travellers flying between Johannesburg's western region and Harare.

The route will be operated by an Embraer E190 aircraft with 98 seats, comprising six business class and 92 economy seats.

"Johannesburg-Harare is one of the busiest routes in Southern Africa and saw demand averaging around 60,000 seats a month in 2025.

"A significant percentage of this market comprises people within Lanseria's catchment area, and Airlink is able to better serve these customers by augmenting our existing services (which operate out of OR Tambo) with the new Lanseria flights," said de Villiers Engelbrecht, Airlink CEO.

Flights on the route will operate on the following days and at these times: