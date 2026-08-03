WomensMonth | Shabnum Dawood on supply chain resilience, leadership, and women in logistics

When Shabnum Dawood entered the logistics industry over two decades ago, an opportunity to learn office administration laid the foundation for her career. Today, as CEO of DHL Global Forwarding South Africa and a member of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) management board, she oversees strategic growth across air, ocean, and road freight in one of Africa's most vital trade hubs.

Source: Supplied | Shabnum Dawood, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding South Africa

Her career has spanned complex supply chain disruptions, digital transformation through platforms like myDHLi, and regional trade expansion under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Alongside her operational role, Dawood focuses on mentorship and leadership development to advance gender diversity in the sector.

For Women's Month, Bizcommunity caught up with Dawood to discuss her rise through the ranks, building supply chain resilience, and why diverse perspectives are essential at the executive level.

You have spent more than two decades in logistics, progressing through operational and leadership roles to become CEO of DHL Global Forwarding South Africa. What first inspired you to pursue a career in logistics, and what has kept you passionate about the industry throughout your career?

What first drew me to logistics was my lack of financial means to study after Matric, combined with the unique opportunity that a freight company gave me to spend time in their office learning office administration and Forwarding. They eventually saw my potential and employed me after three months, which in turn gave me the means to study part-time.

It was an adrenaline rush learning that this is an industry that constantly challenges you to think differently, solve problems and adapt quickly. Early in my career, I realised logistics is about much more than moving goods from one place to another. It enables trade, keeps essential products flowing, supports businesses and connects markets.

Knowing that the work we do has such a direct impact on economies and people's everyday lives has kept me motivated throughout my career. Equally important has been the privilege of working alongside exceptional people, developing future leaders and helping customers succeed in increasingly complex markets.

Logistics has traditionally been a male-dominated industry. What challenges have you faced as a woman in logistics, and how have those experiences shaped the leader you are today?

Like many women working in industries where leadership has traditionally been male-dominated, there were times when I was one of very few women in the room. There were many occasions when my work was presented by others to make them look competent whilst I remained in the background.

There were moments when I felt I had to work harder and continuously display proven results and statistics to make my voice heard and validate that I belonged at the table. Rather than seeing that as a setback, I focused on letting my work speak for itself and earn me my stripes.

Those experiences taught me resilience, confidence and the importance of staying true to who I am as a leader. They also reinforced something I strongly believe today: creating opportunities for others matters. Success is not only about your own journey, but about helping talented people gain the confidence, exposure and support they need to grow.

Businesses perform better when people with different backgrounds and perspectives have a seat at the table.

As CEO of DHL Global Forwarding South Africa, what are your key priorities for the business, and how are you positioning DHL to navigate an increasingly complex global logistics landscape?

My priorities as CEO are centred on four key areas: our people, our customers, operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Our people are at the heart of everything we do. Creating a culture where employees feel empowered, supported and able to grow is essential because they are ultimately what differentiates us in the market.

Equally important is maintaining a relentless focus on our customers by delivering reliable, agile and tailored logistics solutions that help them navigate an increasingly complex business environment.

South Africa's logistics sector is facing real challenges, from infrastructure constraints and changing trade patterns to geopolitical uncertainty and shifting global demand.

Our role is to help customers navigate that complexity with confidence. That means building resilience into supply chains, providing greater visibility through digital tools such as myDHLi, and ensuring customers have reliable alternatives when disruption occurs.

Another priority is continuing to accelerate our digital transformation. Customers today expect greater visibility, real-time insights and more efficient supply chains, so we're investing in digital capabilities that improve transparency, simplify processes and enable faster, more informed decision-making.

Sustainability also remains a strategic priority. As a global logistics leader, we have an important role to play in helping customers reduce the environmental impact of their supply chains while supporting DHL Group's broader commitment to achieving net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

South Africa remains one of Africa's most important trade gateways, and we're committed to helping local businesses unlock growth opportunities both across the continent and internationally.

As regional trade continues to expand through initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), we're well positioned to help customers build more resilient, connected and future-ready supply chains.

Of course, we're operating in an environment shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, evolving regulations and changing trade routes. Our role is to help customers navigate that complexity with confidence by combining DHL's global network with deep local expertise, innovative solutions and a customer-first approach.

Gender diversity remains an important focus across the logistics industry. What practical steps can organisations take to attract, retain and develop more women into operational and executive leadership roles?

Creating meaningful change requires more than good intentions; it requires deliberate action. At DHL, we have learnt that progress does not happen by chance. It requires deliberate investment in people. Programmes such as our Women in Leadership (WIL) Programme are designed to help women build leadership capability, broaden their strategic and commercial skills, and connect with mentors and networks that support their career growth.

We also invest in initiatives such as Shift Up a Gear, our Management Development Programme and other talent development platforms that help people across the business realise their potential.

Organisations need to ensure recruitment processes attract diverse talent, provide equal access to development opportunities, and establish clear pathways for career progression.

Mentorship and sponsorship are particularly important. Many career opportunities are created by people who advocate for you in rooms where you are not present. That sponsorship can come from women, but it also needs to come from male allies who actively support diverse talent and help create opportunities for growth.

Flexible working arrangements, inclusive workplace cultures and transparent promotion and remuneration processes also play an important role in retaining talented women.

Diversity isn't just about representation. It's about building stronger teams that make better decisions, solve problems differently and ultimately deliver better outcomes for customers, teams and the business.

The logistics industry is evolving rapidly through digitalisation, sustainability and changing global supply chains. What opportunities do you see for women to play a greater role in shaping the future of the industry?

The logistics industry is undergoing one of the biggest transformations in its history, and I believe that creates significant opportunities for women to shape its future.

As supply chains become increasingly digital, data-driven and sustainability-focused, the skills the industry needs are evolving. Today, careers in logistics extend far beyond traditional operational roles. There are growing opportunities in areas such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data analytics, supply chain design, sustainability, customer experience and healthcare logistics.

The conversation also needs to move beyond representation. Women have an important role to play in shaping strategy, driving transformation and influencing how the supply chains of the future are designed.

We also know that the future of logistics will depend on collaboration, adaptability and inclusive leadership. Women bring valuable perspectives, different approaches to problem-solving and strong leadership capabilities that help businesses innovate and respond to change more effectively.

The conversation has moved beyond simply increasing representation; it's about ensuring women are actively shaping business strategy, driving transformation and influencing how supply chains of the future are designed.

At the same time, organisations have a responsibility to create environments where women can thrive. That means investing in mentorship, leadership development, flexible career pathways and creating opportunities for women to take on operational and executive leadership roles.

It also means encouraging women to step forward, take ownership of opportunities and put their hand up, even before they feel fully ready.

I'm optimistic about the direction the industry is heading. As logistics continues to evolve, I believe we'll see more women leading transformation across every part of the value chain, from operations and technology to sustainability and executive leadership. That's not only good for gender equality; it's good for the future of our industry.

Throughout your career, what achievement or milestone are you most proud of, and why does it stand out to you?

While business milestones are rewarding, what I am most proud of is seeing people I have worked with grow into confident leaders themselves. Extending my passion beyond the leaders is my involvement in the Learnership and Graduate Programs, which have given our youth the opportunity to become the next generation of supply chain experts.

Leadership is ultimately about helping others succeed, and there's nothing more fulfilling than watching someone realise their potential. Learning and development have always been important to me, and helping people build the confidence and capability to advance in their careers is one of the most rewarding aspects of leadership.

I'm also proud of leading teams through some of the most challenging periods our industry has experienced. Those moments reinforced the importance of resilience, collaboration and always keeping customers at the centre of every decision.

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in logistics or aspiring to executive leadership positions?

My advice is simple: put your hand up before you feel fully ready. Growth rarely happens inside your comfort zone.

Logistics offers far more opportunities than many people realise, from operations and technology to healthcare, sustainability and leadership. Take the time to understand how the business works on the ground because that foundation will serve you throughout your career.

Build a network of people who will challenge and support you, and don't be afraid to ask questions.

Most importantly, own your seat at the table. Speak up, trust your perspective and build your own sisterhood around you. The people who advocate for you, challenge you and support your growth will play an important role throughout your career.

As South Africa marks Women's Month, what does this occasion mean to you personally, and what progress would you still like to see for women in business and leadership?

Women's Month is both a celebration and a reminder.

It's an opportunity to recognise the incredible contribution women make across every sector, but it's also a reminder that meaningful progress requires continuous action.

I'd like to see more women represented at every level of leadership, particularly in industries where they remain underrepresented. But representation alone isn't enough. We need to ensure women have access to sponsorship, leadership development and opportunities that enable them to progress and influence decision-making. Women should not only be invited into the room; they should be empowered to shape what happens there.

I've always believed that diverse leadership isn't just good for women; it's good for business. Different perspectives lead to better decisions, stronger innovation and more resilient organisations. That's something worth striving for every day, not just during Women's Month.

A quote I resonate with by Michelle Obama: “The difference between a broken community and a thriving one is the presence of women who are valued”