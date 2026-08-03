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    Tyla joins Kate Spade NY as global brand ambassador

    3 Aug 2026
    Fashion brand Kate Spade New York has announced that two-time Grammy-winning artist Tyla is its new global brand ambassador.
    Behind the scenes image from the set of the 2026 fall global campaign. Tyla carries the Duo Mini shoulder bag in Laurel Leaf. Photo credit: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York
    Behind the scenes image from the set of the 2026 fall global campaign. Tyla carries the Duo Mini shoulder bag in Laurel Leaf. Photo credit: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

    Known for her distinctive style, magnetic creativity and global cultural influence, Tyla embodies the spirit of Kate Spade New York—effortlessly bringing together fashion, music and individuality.

    "Tyla radiates what Kate Spade New York is all about: joy, optimism, and a confidence that lifts everyone around her," said Eva Erdmann, CEO and brand president, Kate Spade New York. "From her music to her personal style, she makes people feel something. That's rare. And she's doing it at a pivotal moment in her career—a new album, a new chapter, and the world watching. We're thrilled to have her with us as we spark something beautiful, together."

    The partnership with Tyla will unfold across brand campaigns, social content and in-store advertising, with Tyla making her debut appearance in the brand's fall (our spring) 2026 campaign. The campaign is centered around joy hiding in plain sight and includes nods to Tyla's new sophomore album, A*Pop, woven into the creative with a signature Kate Spade New York sense of play. Throughout the creative, Tyla carries the brand's hero silhouette, the Duo Mini shoulder bag, in new seasonal colourways including Beet and Laurel Leaf.

    Read more: bags, Tyla
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