Grammy Awards 2026: A night of historic wins and Tyla bags another

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards took place on 1 February 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, celebrating the best musical achievements from 31 August 2024 to 30 August 2025.

Hosted by South African entertainer Trevor Noah in what would be his sixth and final time as Grammys host, the ceremony delivered history‑making moments, genre‑defining wins, and standout global recognition across music styles.

Global superstars take center stage

One of the biggest stories of the night came from Bad Bunny, who won Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. This win marked a major milestone: it was the first time a Spanish‑language album has ever taken home the top honour, reflecting the increasing global reach of Latin music.

In his acceptance speech, Bad Bunny spoke passionately about identity and immigration, underscoring music’s power to bridge cultures.

Kendrick Lamar was another standout, walking away with the most awards of the night. He secured five Grammys, including Record of the Year alongside SZA for Luther and Best Rap Album for GNX.

With these wins, Lamar also became the most decorated rapper in Grammy history, surpassing Jay‑Z’s longstanding record.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won Song of the Year for Wildflower, further solidifying their reputation as one of music’s most innovative creative teams.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dean was awarded as Best New Artist, spotlighting emerging talent on the world stage.

Other major winners included Lady Gaga’s Mayhem (Best Pop Vocal Album) and Turnstile (Best Rock Album), showing the breadth of contemporary music celebrated by the Recording Academy.

African music on the rise

A particularly proud night for South Africa came via Tyla, the Johannesburg‑born singer and songwriter, who won Best African Music Performance for her track Push 2 Start.

This marked her second Grammy win in this category, following her earlier success at the 2024 awards. Tyla’s victory over competitors from across Africa underscores the growing influence of South African artists on the international music scene and highlights the global resonance of African pop and contemporary sounds.

Tyla’s success reflects a broader trend: African artists are gaining increased recognition and accolades at the Grammys. Her win contributes to a narrative in which South African musicians are not only nominated but are taking home trophies in highly competitive categories.

This achievement continues to inspire artists across the continent, especially women in music, as the Best African Music Performance category has now been won by female artists for three consecutive years.

Diverse categories and cultural moments

Beyond the headline awards, the 2026 Grammys featured triumphs across musical genres:

Jelly Roll took home Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, continuing his strong run in country and genre‑blending spaces.

Docechii’s Anxiety was acclaimed with Best Music Video, showing how visual artistry continues to elevate music storytelling.

Pharrell Williams received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award in recognition of his influence across generations of music makers.

The 2026 Grammys stood as a testament to the evolution of music — honouring legacy artists, showcasing new voices, and celebrating sound that transcends borders.

As the music world looks ahead to future innovations and global collaborations, the winners of the 2026 Grammy Awards remind us that music continues to evolve while remaining a universal force of cultural expression.