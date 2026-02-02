Marriott's Autograph Collection debuts luxury safari camp in Serengeti

Marriott’s Autograph Collection has opened its first safari camp in Tanzania’s iconic Serengeti. Mapito Safari Camp provides travellers with immersive wildlife experiences, stargazing under night skies, and cultural connections with local communities, all while highlighting sustainability and artisan craftsmanship.

Source: Supplied | Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection - aerial view

The camp is near Fort Ikoma Airstrip, about a 75-minute flight from Kilimanjaro International Airport.

Design rooted in land, people, and stars

Mapito Safari Camp features 15 tented suites and one two-bedroom villa, all opening onto private decks with panoramic views of the Serengeti.

Each tented suite includes a retractable canvas roof, letting guests sleep under the stars, while in-room telescopes provide celestial observation. The two-bedroom villa offers indoor-outdoor living, a private dining room, pool, and kitchen, ideal for families or groups.

Source: Supplied | Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection - Deluxe Tent

Designed by Arusha-based Dunia Designs, the camp’s interiors celebrate Tanzanian craft and culture. Local artisans and female-led cooperatives contributed woven kikoys, beadwork, hand-blown glassware, and sculptural furniture, integrating storytelling and place-based artistry into each space.

Elevated experiences under open skies

Guests can rise early for sunrise hot-air balloon flights or guided game drives, spotting lions, elephants, buffalo, leopards, and giraffes. Night drives reveal nocturnal wildlife such as leopards, hyenas, civets, and bush babies.

Routes and lighting are carefully managed to minimise environmental impact.

Visitors can also engage with local culture at Robanda Village, where Ikoma artisans provide hands-on experiences in canvas painting, beadwork, drumming, and cooking.

Flavours of the Serengeti

Njia Restaurant serves dishes combining global techniques with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients from the camp’s own garden.

Source: Supplied | Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection - Njia Restaurant

Guests can relax at Njia Lounge or Mapito Bar while enjoying the sunset, and gather around The Boma in the evening for storytelling and cultural immersion with Ikoma traditions.

Wellness in the wild

The spa uses natural botanicals such as baobab and moringa, offering treatments including the signature Calabash Massage. Fitness enthusiasts can use the gym or take part in sunrise yoga sessions.

The rim-flow pool mirrors the sky by day, and at night, embedded lights create the effect of swimming among stars.

Safari with positive impact

Mapito Safari Camp adheres to strict ethical wildlife standards, including maintaining safe distances and following designated routes.

The camp supports community initiatives, including restoring the Robanda Healthcare Centre and employing a full-time doctor. Construction created over 250 jobs, and 90% of the current workforce are Tanzanian, including senior leadership.