Singer-songwriter Rosé partners with Levi’s in a multi-year global deal

Chart-topping singer-songwriter and global icon, Rosé has signed a multi-year global partnership the Levi’s brand.

Image supplied

The collaboration unites two forces of originality – Levi’s, the definitive lifestyle brand outfitting the world's originals for over 150 years, and Rosé, whose authentic artistry and rock and roll edge have redefined what it means to be a global superstar.

Singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist, Rosé embodies the originality and self-expression that have been at the heart of the Levi’s brand since its founding. As both a member of the renowned South Korean girl group Blackpink and solo artist, Rosé has developed a unique personal style and artistic vision while earning fans from across the world.

The partnership supports the Levi’s brand’s continued global expansion of its women’s business, while celebrating Rosé's creative identity and cross-cultural influence.

The partnership builds on the brand’s recent collaboration with Rosé in the global Behind Every Original campaign, which debuted during the Super Bowl. As part of the campaign, the brand released Rosé’s dedicated Backstory, offering a deeper look into her creative vision and inspiration.

Earlier this year, during Blackpink’s Tokyo performances, Rosé took the stage in a series of custom Levi’s ensembles featuring hand-done customisation, premium materials, and innovative finishing techniques, reinforcing the brand’s presence at the intersection of music, culture, and self-expression.

Starting 12 March 2026, Rosé’s custom Levi’s look will be on display at the Levi’s Harajuku store in Tokyo, offering fans an up-close look at the craftsmanship behind her Tokyo performance ensembles.

The partnership will continue to unfold with an exclusive product collaboration coming later this year, bringing Rosé’s creative vision to life through style-driven Levi’s pieces.

The new product collaboration will allow fans around the world to express their personal style through pieces that reflect both Rosé’s distinctive identity and the Levi’s brand’s pioneering spirit.