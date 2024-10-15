Levi’s revamps its stores across SA

Levi’s is ushering in a new era of immersive shopping as it refreshes its stores nationwide, including V&A Waterfront, Mall of Africa, Pavilion, and Clearwater Mall.

Image supplied

This August, Levi’s reintroduces its reimagined V&A Waterfront store, a bespoke Next Gen space designed to redefine the shopping experience.

Opening on Friday, 8 August 2025, the store joins a growing list of revamped stores in Mall of Africa, Pavilion, and Clearwater Mall.

Levi’s Next Gen concept represents a shift in the retail experience, and at the heart of this vision is the newly reimagined V&A Waterfront store.

Designed as a fully immersive space, it blends the best of physical and digital, delivering a curated environment that feels both cutting-edge and deeply connected to the way today’s consumers want to shop.

The store’s layout champions hyper-local curation, with assortments tailored to the Cape Town customer and experiences that reflect the city's energy. From interactive displays to custom-designed fitting lounges, every detail is deeply considered.

Reimagining the shopping experience

The V&A Waterfront may be the flagship, but it’s not the only store getting a fresh new look.

As part of Levi’s retail evolution, Mall of Africa, Pavilion, and Clearwater Mall have all undergone sleek revamps.

Image supplied

From upgraded layouts and tailored product selections to improved service areas, these refreshed locations bring a refined energy to familiar spaces.

While they may not carry the full footprint, they’re vital chapters in Levi’s new retail narrative, ushering in a future-forward shopping experience that’s local, personal, and unmistakably Levi’s.