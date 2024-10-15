South Africa
Retail Shopfitting & Merchandising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Product of the Year South AfricaInsight SurveyHelmSwitch Energy DrinkHeineken BeveragesRainbow ChickenVolpesRogerwilcoLulaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Levi’s revamps its stores across SA

    Levi’s is ushering in a new era of immersive shopping as it refreshes its stores nationwide, including V&A Waterfront, Mall of Africa, Pavilion, and Clearwater Mall.
    7 Aug 2025
    7 Aug 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This August, Levi’s reintroduces its reimagined V&A Waterfront store, a bespoke Next Gen space designed to redefine the shopping experience.

    Opening on Friday, 8 August 2025, the store joins a growing list of revamped stores in Mall of Africa, Pavilion, and Clearwater Mall.

    Levi’s Next Gen concept represents a shift in the retail experience, and at the heart of this vision is the newly reimagined V&A Waterfront store.

    Designed as a fully immersive space, it blends the best of physical and digital, delivering a curated environment that feels both cutting-edge and deeply connected to the way today’s consumers want to shop.

    The store’s layout champions hyper-local curation, with assortments tailored to the Cape Town customer and experiences that reflect the city's energy. From interactive displays to custom-designed fitting lounges, every detail is deeply considered.

    Reimagining the shopping experience

    The V&A Waterfront may be the flagship, but it’s not the only store getting a fresh new look.

    As part of Levi’s retail evolution, Mall of Africa, Pavilion, and Clearwater Mall have all undergone sleek revamps.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    From upgraded layouts and tailored product selections to improved service areas, these refreshed locations bring a refined energy to familiar spaces.

    While they may not carry the full footprint, they’re vital chapters in Levi’s new retail narrative, ushering in a future-forward shopping experience that’s local, personal, and unmistakably Levi’s.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz