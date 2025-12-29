South Africa
    WBAF appointments mark new era for South African startups

    South Africa has taken a major step in strengthening global investment ties, following the World Business Angels Investment Forum’s announcement of Donald Pillai and Hannes Dupper as its new international partners.
    29 Dec 2025
    Source: Pexels.
    Representing the country at the WBAF Grand Assembly, their appointments open international doors for start-ups, scale-ups, and high-growth businesses, creating fresh pathways for economic development.

    With this new development, South Africa has joined the largest forum of the world's equity investment markets and will be able to connect more closely with the global investor market, which will open up splendid opportunities for the country.

    Now, local South African angel investors, incubation centres, accelerators, private equity funds, co-investment funds, technology parks, corporate ventures, and aspiring entrepreneurs will have more opportunities to connect with global leaders in the same field.

    The inclusion of South Africa in the WBAF provides a wide range of opportunities for South Africa's start-ups, scale-ups, and high-growth businesses, opening doors for economic development.

    Baybars Altuntas, chairman of the Board of Directors of the World Business Angels Investment Forum says, “As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnerships for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the WBAF supports start-ups, develops entrepreneurial ecosystems, and helps venture capital and companies connect with international companies, fin-techs and other relevant institutions.

    "We are confident about our contribution to the economic development of the country by facilitating connections with entrepreneurial ecosystems. We strongly believe that South Africa, and Gauteng in particular, will soon be in a position to foster the development of its economy in a more entrepreneurial atmosphere.”

