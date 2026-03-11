From learnership to long-term employment: They didn’t just get trained – They got a future

A community upliftment model that actually works

South Africa’s skills shortage is often discussed as if it were another country’s problem, usually in abstract terms - a policy issue, a funding gap, a talking point. But in communities and on factory floors, it is far more real. A strange juxtaposition persists: businesses struggle to find skilled people, while thousands of young South Africans complete training programmes that lead nowhere.

The issue isn’t a lack of training schools or learnerships. It’s a lack of pathways.

Quietly, without marketing noise or corporate social responsibility (CSR) fanfare, Imagemakers in Salt River, Cape Town has been addressing this problem from the inside. Not by outsourcing skills development, but by weaving it into the very fabric of what they do - creating structured routes from accessible placements and learning, through to long-term employment. This is what a working skills pipeline should really look like. They call their Learnership Program ‘Stitch by Stitch’ – their take on the ‘take baby steps’ formula.

When training has no next step

South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis has been discussed for many years, yet many learnerships still end the same way: with a shiny certificate but no job. Learners train in isolation, disconnected from real production environments, and are expected to be “work ready” without ever having stepped into an office or onto a factory floor. Most have never been shown how responsibility is earned, or how accountability is respected.

At Imagemakers, that disconnect is removed early and entirely.

Learners don’t train around the business; they train inside it. From the outset, they are exposed to real production pressures, deadlines, and quality standards involved in producing everything from everyday corporate clothes to specialised client orders.

The thinking is simple: if learners are expected to perform like employees one day, they need to work like them long before that. They also need to understand what failure and success look like from day one - in a respectful, dignified environment where judgement is removed and confidence is built. At Imagemakers, the belief is simple: first comes courage, then comes confidence.

A staged pathway, not a dead end

Rather than treating learnerships as a standalone curriculum, Imagemakers designed a clear progression model:

Training → Production → Specialisation → Long-Term Employment

Learners begin with foundational skills, then move onto supervised production. As confidence and competence grow, they specialise - whether that’s in sewing, finishing, quality control, or handling particular garment types.

Along the way, they work on real items: uniforms, structured corporate workwear, detailed work uniform runs, and higher-skill garments such as corporate dresses. There is no “practice work” destined for a shelf. What they produce leaves the factory and is worn by Imagemakers’ customers.

This shift - from observer to contributor - is where many programmes either succeed or quietly fail.

Gillian: “This was my first real job”

For Gillian, joining the learnership school marked a turning point. She had completed a short sewing course and earned small income doing alterations at home, but had never held a formal job.

“Coming here was my first official job,” she says. “That alone boosted my confidence.”

Still officially in training, Gillian now assists colleagues who struggle with specific techniques. On the production floor, her nickname has become Teacher.

“I didn’t expect to grow this fast,” she says. “But when people trust you, you push yourself harder.”

She now works across multiple product categories, including corporate wear ranges for ladies, gaining experience that makes the idea of long-term employment tangible rather than theoretical.

Another learner, a familiar pattern

Another apprentice arrived with no factory experience at all. The pace and expectations were overwhelming at first -machines, targets, quality checks. Progress was slow, then steady.

Today, she works independently on office wear ranges and supports final checks on large corporate uniform orders before dispatch.

“It’s different when you know people are going to wear what you made,” she says. “You take it seriously.”

That sense of ownership doesn’t come from training manuals. It comes from responsibility.

Retention, honestly measured

Retention is a key measure of success and is often very high - at times reaching 95% - but other job offers, do affect how long some learners stay. In many ways, those alternative job offers are a positive sign for the broader South African economy, so it can feel bittersweet for Imagemakers when a learner leaves because they have secured another job.

What matters is that the learner was trained and now has employment because of their time at the school. What also matters is that the trend is upwards and that Imagemakers continues to grow its program – this year, Imagemakers increased its annual intake by 30%, while also continuing to strengthen mentorship and support. Over time, it has become clear to the team that retention improves when learners can see a brighter future that feels within reach and achievable - not just theoretical.’

Training people to belong

This approach isn’t framed as charity. It’s workforce sustainability.

Learners are trained on real machinery, under real production schedules, to real standards - producing garments for professional environments, including all types of office wear for men and women, where consistency and quality are non-negotiable.

As one leadership reflection captures it:

“We don’t train people to leave - we train people to belong.”

That belief shapes the programme far more than any policy document ever could.

Why this story matters

In a country searching for scalable solutions to unemployment, this model offers something rare: guaranteed employment through learnership.

It shows how internal skills pipelines can address national shortages



It replaces all-too-common lip service with structure and accountability



It humanises unemployment through real, lived stories of people navigating real life



And it fits naturally into business, education, and community conversations focused on solutions rather than problems

Learnerships fail when there is no clear next step. They succeed when companies are willing to build those steps - and stand by them. Stitch by Stitch.

Imagemakers is one example of how a quiet, dignified learnership school can make a real difference.

Imagine if more companies followed suit?’



