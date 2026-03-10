Soft skills aren't soft: Automation puts human capabilities to the test

While South African businesses are pouring capital into automation, they’re hitting a frustrating wall: the software works perfectly, and the data is instant, yet real-world execution remains paralyzed.

Image source: wayhomestudio from Freepik

For instance, a client escalates a query, and nobody wants to take the call. Or a hiring decision drags on for weeks. Even though people’s qualifications appear solid and the systems are in place, delivery continues to slip.

According to Sandra Pretorius, General Manager at Afri Training Institute (ATI), the issue is rarely a technology problem.

“Automation removes routine tasks. What remains are judgment calls, difficult conversations, and decisions made without perfect information. That is where behavioural capability becomes visible.”

In some teams, it is not strong enough.

Analysis paralysis

As AI absorbs structured work, any hesitation becomes quickly apparent. So does over-analysis and analysis paralysis in more extreme cases that delay or stall action. These are not technology failures but behavioural patterns that were easier to hide when processes were slower.

Many organisations still describe these as “soft skills”. Pretorius believes that language underplays the risk.

“Technical competence may be a factor in hiring someone. However, behaviour determines whether they can operate when the pressure is on. And in today’s connected world, the pressure is constant.”

Graduates entering the workforce are often academically prepared. What they lack is experience in making independent judgment calls under strain, managing disagreements, or taking responsibility when outcomes are not neatly mapped out. Employers inherit this gap from tertiary institutions and are expected to address it themselves.

Technology does not solve this layer of performance. AI can flag anomalies. It cannot rebuild trust after a mishandled interaction. It cannot read a room. It cannot provide reassurances to a team when uncertainty hits.

That burden remains human.

Behavioural intelligence

Pretorius says businesses are starting to connect performance friction to behavioural weakness. Increasingly, requests are coming in for development programmes centred on accountability, communication under pressure, and coaching capability.

“Unfortunately, you cannot install behavioural intelligence like software. It must develop naturally through repetition and feedback. Importantly, this also needs managers who themselves are leaders and have the capacity and willingness to coach rather than just administer their staff.”

That means fewer traditional performance reviews and more regular, focused conversations. As part of this, it is necessary to address patterns early, whether that is indecision, avoidance, or reluctance to delegate. If left unchecked, those habits can negatively impact the company culture.

Decision-makers must therefore keep in mind that, as automation advances, access to technology will not be the decisive factor. The real differentiator will be whether people can function effectively when variables change.

“Organisations that ignore behavioural capability are not staying neutral. They are widening small execution gaps. Over time, those gaps affect revenue, retention, and credibility,” concludes Pretorius.

Technical skill still matters. But without behavioural strength, a strategy does not hold up under the pressure of day-to-day operations.