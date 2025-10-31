Could the Swiss Dual Education System be the answer to SA's skills gap?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Switzerland’s dual education system as “hugely impressive” and a model that could help ignite a skills revolution in South Africa.

Speaking during a media doorstop in Uzwil on Wednesday, during his two-day State Visit to the country, President Ramaphosa said his visit was motivated by a desire to learn firsthand how Switzerland integrates academic learning with practical training.

“Everything about the dual education system that we're being exposed to here is so hugely impressive. It would, in many ways, when implemented in South Africa, lead to the type of skills revolution that we've been talking about the need to train young people in real skills, not just classroom education, but skills that are needed in the economy and in industry,” the President said.

Training centre tour

President Ramaphosa and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter visited the BZWU Uzwil Vocational and Further Education Training Centre and interacted with students and teachers.

The two Presidents visited the school to highlight vocational education and training, which supports a youth cooperation aimed at building skills for the modern economy.

The vocational school offers dual education and apprenticeship programmes with hands-on workshops, specialised training rooms, and open learning spaces that promote practical, connected learning.

During a guided tour of the facility, President Ramaphosa interacted with students and teachers who showcased the hands-on nature of Switzerland’s education model.

The President was visibly impressed as he observed learners demonstrating their trade skills.

In one section, automotive mechatronic apprentices dismantled a wheel, removed and mounted a tyre, balanced it, and refitted it, all under the watchful eyes of their instructors.

In another, road specialist apprentices were tasked with securing a barrel using proper lashing techniques and testing their devices under tensile conditions to ensure occupational safety.

Combining theory and practice

The demonstrations highlighted how theory and practice are seamlessly combined to prepare students for the workplace from a young age.

President Ramaphosa said this approach could help South Africa address one of its most pressing challenges, youth unemployment.

“I have seen how it's being done here, being done to good effect at the top level. Young people, as young as 15, are already so well adept with the way of the industrial work world and that is exactly what we need as we seek to grow our economy, to improve employment, and to industrialise,” the President said.

He noted that many South African graduates struggle to find work due to a lack of practical experience. The dual education model, he said, bridges that gap by combining classroom learning with workplace exposure.

The President told SAnews that the country could benefit greatly from adopting a similar dual-track education approach.

“This, to us, has been a great inspiration in terms of how we can do it. It is the dual education system, a skills development system. It’s a two-track model where you do the academic as you do the practical at the same time, and the two should be complementary,” the President explained.

President Ramaphosa said the Swiss example reinforced his vision of transforming South Africa’s education and training landscape to better align with industry needs.

Bühler visit

Following the tour, President Ramaphosa and President Keller-Sutter proceeded to the Bühler AG Manufacturing Facility and apprenticeship centre in Uzwil.

There, President Ramaphosa had an opportunity to interact virtually with young South Africans currently working at Bühler’s operations in South Africa. The young professionals joined the meeting online and shared with the President insights into their daily work and experiences at the company.

Their participation highlighted the tangible links already being built between South Africa and Switzerland in the areas of skills development and industrial training, an exchange the President said he hopes to see grow even further.

The visit forms part of President Ramaphosa’s State Visit to Switzerland, aimed at strengthening political, economic, and social ties between the two countries while exploring models for inclusive and sustainable growth.