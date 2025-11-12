Another 45 KFC Africa's Streetwise Academy graduates

KFC Africa’s Streetwise Academy celebrated 45 team members receiving nationally recognised qualifications at a graduation ceremony, held at the University of Johannesburg on 11 November.

KFC Africa’s Streetwise Academy celebrated 45 team members receiving nationally recognised qualifications at a graduation ceremony, held at the University of Johannesburg on 11 November (Image supplied)

The 2025 graduation marks another milestone in KFC’s commitment to redefining what it means to be a quick service restaurant (QSR) employer in Africa.

“Since its launch in 2021, the Streetwise Academy has shown that when you invest in potential you grow a nation,” says Nolo Thobejane, chief people, culture and purpose officer at KFC Africa.

“This is not just a graduation – it’s a movement,” she says.

She adds, “In a country where youth unemployment is above 60% and access to higher education remains an exclusive privilege, the Streetwise Academy is removing barriers and creating pathways to careers in business, leadership and entrepreneurship.

“We’re not just selling chicken; we’re feeding potential in ways that unlock opportunity and skills.

“Our people power our purpose, and every role at KFC Africa is a chance to build a career with KFC or elsewhere in South Africa – even the world.”

Breaking barriers, building futures

The Streetwise Academy is the first initiative of its kind in Africa’s QSR sector, offering fully accredited qualifications through partnerships with the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations and Ziyana Business Consulting & Training.

Courses range from supervisory training at National Qualifications Framework Level 3 (NQF 3) to the management advancement programme (NQF 8, the equivalent of an honours degree).

They combine online learning with on-the-job training to ensure skills that stick and leaders who lead. All costs are covered by KFC and participating franchisees.

202 graduates to date

With 202 graduates to date – 46% of whom are women, and a 71% retention rate, the academy demonstrates real transformation in action.

Notably, 27% of graduates have been headhunted by other organisations, proof that KFC is training team members not just for internal growth but for career success wherever they choose to go.

“We believe in our people so much that we train them for a career beyond KFC.

“National economic empowerment is bigger than corporate retention. When our graduates succeed anywhere, South Africa wins,” adds Thobejane.

From restaurant floor to franchise leadership

The academy’s impact extends beyond certificates. Team members gain confidence, purpose and qualifications that transform entry-level income jobs into meaningful careers.

Hlengiwe Dlamini, who began her KFC journey in 2003, and Thabang Plaatjies, who joined in 2013, both started as entry-level team members and have moved through the supervisory and management ranks to become area coaches, each overseeing six restaurants.

After studying with the Streetwise Academy, Dlamini, 44, now has an NQF Level 6 qualification and Plaatjies, 37, graduated at Level 5. Both plan to study further.

“It was exciting to improve myself through studies and gain knowledge about the work we do,” says Dlamini, who has a 22-year-old son.

“It was challenging, though, because my job is demanding. You have deadlines at work and deadlines for your studies at the same time.”

Father-of-three Plaatjies adds, ”Being part of the Streetwise Academy has been one of the most inspiring and transformational experiences of my career.

“From the very first session, I realised that this programme was more than just training. It offered me opportunities for growth, reflection and empowerment.”

KFC Africa’s secret spice

Thobejane says the Streetwise Academy curriculum reflects business acumen and the mindset needed to thrive in a modern economy, blending digital fluency with practical leadership exposure.

“It’s KFC Africa’s secret spice in the talent war.

“We’re not waiting for the future – we’re modernising the workforce now.

KFC is a brand that believes in investing in its people over the long term, and as the QSR sector becomes more tech-enabled and customer-focused, training must change accordingly,” she says.

Unlike traditional corporate social investment programmes, the Streetwise Academy represents systemic change – a scalable solution to South Africa’s skills shortage and youth unemployment crisis.

Only 11% of South African matriculants access tertiary education, and KFC is removing that barrier for thousands of its team members – creating taxpayers, changemakers and national progress.

African realities

“Our academy is rooted in African realities and designed to solve them,” says Thobejane.

“From youth unemployment to access to education, we’re growing Africa’s future leaders, one restaurant at a time.”

The Streetwise Academy offers eight accredited programmes across NQF levels 3–8, with courses lasting 12 months (NQF 3–5) or 24 months (NQF 6–8).

It also offers fast-food services learnerships. “We have seen many young people progress from learnerships to full-time jobs with KFC, then to supervisory positions,” says Thobejane.

“The message to young South Africans is clear: your circumstances don’t define your destiny.

“At KFC Africa, we’re committed to creating pathways where talent meets opportunity, and potential becomes reality,” says Thobejane.