Team Gift: Gift of the Givers and BackaBuddy’s new giving initiative

To drive continuous, sustainable support for its global humanitarian work, Gift of the Givers has teamed up with BackaBuddy to launch a new monthly giving programme called Team Gift. The programme’s funding model enables Gift of the Givers to respond quickly, prepare well in advance, and provide necessary care long after the first relief operations have ended.

Team Gift was inspired by Dr Imtiaz Sooliman’s 1990 travels to Mozambique’s Islamic Medical Association during a time of war and drought.

While visiting Nacala Hospital, he noticed two frail children digging into a dry riverbed and drinking the muddy water that seeped through the soil.

Sooliman used his own form of crowdfunding, writing about what he had witnessed and sharing it by phone and fax.

Within just five days, friends and colleagues helped him raise $100,000, enough to provide 30 boreholes and vital malaria medication.

In 2025, South Africans can pledge recurring contributions of at least R50 per month on BackaBuddy.

All donations are pooled and distributed across Gift of the Givers’ key humanitarian projects, supporting food security, sanitation, healthcare, education, disaster response, and more.

“Recurring giving is one of the most powerful ways South Africans can make an impact.

“Through Team Gift, BackaBuddy is proud to support Gift of the Givers in building a community of everyday heroes who make long-term humanitarian work possible,” says Catherine Swanepoel, chief growth officer at BackaBuddy.

As part of its launch, Gift of the Givers is calling on South Africans and the rest of the world to join as founding members, bringing them closer to the organisation’s on-the-ground work.

Founding members will receive live, real-time updates through the Team Gift WhatsApp Community, including direct messages, photos, and videos from Gift of the Givers’ relief teams.

While you may ask, why now, this new model is aimed at turning one-time generosity into continuous care.

“Team Gift represents the heart of our mission — a community of consistent givers who ensure that when the next crisis arrives, we are already prepared.

“Every monthly donation, no matter the size, helps sustain the lifeline that keeps hope alive,” says Ronelle Mungaroo, communications manager at Gift of the Givers.

If you’re interested in making a difference, join here.