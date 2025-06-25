ESG CSI & Philanthropy
    BackaBuddy waives platform fees on all campaigns

    BackaBuddy has announced that it will waive its platform fees on all campaigns from June 2025.
    25 Jun 2025
    Image credit: Unicef on Unsplash
    The move to 0% platform fees has already helped channel over R12m extra directly into the hands of campaigners and charities.

    In the past 12 months, more than 54,000 donations through BackaBuddy have raised over R157m — supporting medical care, education, disaster relief, disability access, housing and many personal needs across South Africa.

    "When people feel empowered, they give more," says Patrick Schofield, founder and CEO of BackaBuddy.

    “Compulsory. Mandatory. Exclusionary. These are words I don’t like. But choice, agency, and accessibility? These are words I do. It’s what informed my thinking in developing the 0% platform fee model at BackaBuddy.”

    Since launching in 2015, BackaBuddy has helped raise more than R630m for over 44,000 campaigns — powered by a caring community of over 650,000 donors in South Africa and around the world.

    Donors now have the option to leave a small voluntary tip to help support the platform — while every rand raised (minus only third-party payment processing fees) goes directly to the campaign.

    Both large and small charities are benefiting from the change.

    Gift of the Givers shares: “We pride ourselves on ensuring that every cent possible goes to the people we help. With BackaBuddy’s 0% platform fee and transparent cost structure, our fundraisers know that their supporters’ donations go where they’re needed most — inspiring trust and generosity.”

    Charities, like Rainbows and Smiles — supporting families of children with cancer — agree: "The 0% platform fee has been a real gift," the team says.

    "It reassures donors that their contributions go directly where they’re needed — and for smaller charities like ours, it removes so much of the stress of fundraising. Every rand now makes an even bigger difference."

    Gift of the Givers, Backabuddy
