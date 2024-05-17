Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchens assists W.Cape relief efforts following extreme weather

Shoprite has once again acted immediately to assit community members affected by the extreme weather in parts of the Western Cape since the weekend.

Image supplied

The Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchens have been serving warm meals to thousands of displaced residents and continues to serve approximately 6,000 warm meals (consisting of soup and bread) in the province every day. They are currently serving affected communities in Khayelitsha, Philippi, Strand and Sir Lowry’s Pass Village.

“We remain in close contact with the relevant disaster relief organisations and local authorities to determine what aid is required and how we can be of further support,” says Sanjeev Raghubir, chief sustainability officer at the Shoprite Group.

Customers wishing to support relief efforts can donate as little as R5 to the #ActForChange Fund at the till point in all Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets.

100% of the donations collected will go to Gift of the Givers in support of relief efforts nationwide.