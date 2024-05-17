Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Scan DisplayMpactSwitch Energy DrinkHeineken BeveragesPublicis Groupe AfricaKantarNinety9centsBizcommunity.comPyrotecSmart MediaKLABMi ResearchMegaVision MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

ESG News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchens assists W.Cape relief efforts following extreme weather

    9 Jul 2024
    9 Jul 2024
    Shoprite has once again acted immediately to assit community members affected by the extreme weather in parts of the Western Cape since the weekend.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchens have been serving warm meals to thousands of displaced residents and continues to serve approximately 6,000 warm meals (consisting of soup and bread) in the province every day. They are currently serving affected communities in Khayelitsha, Philippi, Strand and Sir Lowry’s Pass Village.

    “We remain in close contact with the relevant disaster relief organisations and local authorities to determine what aid is required and how we can be of further support,” says Sanjeev Raghubir, chief sustainability officer at the Shoprite Group.

    Customers wishing to support relief efforts can donate as little as R5 to the #ActForChange Fund at the till point in all Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets.

    100% of the donations collected will go to Gift of the Givers in support of relief efforts nationwide.

    Read more: Shoprite, Shoprite Group, Gift of the Givers, disaster relief, Cape storm, Sanjeev Raghubir
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Shoprite's Cash & Carry stores introduces online shopping, bulk delivery service
    Shoprite's Cash & Carry stores introduces online shopping, bulk delivery service
    3 Jul 2024
    Kantar&#x2019;s Mzansi Consumer Barometer 2024
    KantarKantar’s Mzansi Consumer Barometer 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    Source: Supplied. Lee Callakoppen, Bonitas Medical Fund; Themba Hadebe, Bonitas Medical Fund; Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of The Givers; Priya Soma Pillay, University of Pretoria and Hope Mpshe of Kalafong Hospital.
    Bonitas, Gift of the Givers restore reliable water to Kalafong Hospital
    25 Jun 2024
    Shoprite Group uplifts youth with specialist training opportunities
    Shoprite Group uplifts youth with specialist training opportunities
    13 Jun 2024
    Shoprite assists residents affected by Nelson Mandela Bay floods
    Shoprite assists residents affected by Nelson Mandela Bay floods
    4 Jun 2024
    Entries open for 2024 Championship Boerewors competition
    Entries open for 2024 Championship Boerewors competition
    3 Jun 2024
    Source:
    SA's liquor sector thrives despite struggling economy
    22 May 2024
    Checkers revamps Sixty60 app
    Checkers revamps Sixty60 app
    17 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz