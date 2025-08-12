Mike Teke to replace July Ndlovu as FutureCoal chairperson

Mike Teke, Group CEO of Seriti Resources, will take over from July Ndlovu, who has retired, as the new chairperson of the Global Alliance for Sustainable Coal (FutureCoal).

Image credit: FutureCoal

As chair of FutureCoal’s Southern Africa chapter, Teke has already played a significant role in advancing the alliance’s Sustainable Coal Stewardship (SCS) framework.

This roadmap provides a 10-year pathway for modernisation and responsible investment aimed at delivering both economic and environmental benefits.

In a video announcement, Teke expressed great honour and privilege in assuming the role of chairperson.

He emphasised the need for global unity and support in the face of energy and supply security challenges, stating: “Our mission at FutureCoal is to define a future where coal is understood as a strategic resource necessary to alleviate poverty and underpin multiple aspects of modern living.”

He urged all players in the coal value chain to step forward and lead with conviction, rather than hiding in silence.

“I want every investor, producer, technologist, and policymaker across our value chain to come out of the coal closet,” he said.

“Stop being silent supporters, stop apologising, and start leading. Now is the time to be bold, informed, and united in our purpose.”

Teke explained that the Sustainable Coal Stewardship framework is not merely a concept but a practical roadmap.

It serves to align policymakers, financiers, and stakeholders, thereby supporting responsible coal use across multiple industries in the value chain, demonstrating that it is not only feasible but already underway.

“Now is the time to unite and lead the transformation that ensures this vital resource continues contributing to our global community responsibly and effectively.”

He paid tribute to Ndlovu’s tenure, during which FutureCoal reshaped from a traditional industry body into a bold and future-facing global alliance, noting that Ndlovu’s leadership coincided with unprecedented activism.

Reflecting on his tenure, Ndlovu expressed, “I am immensely proud to have served our value chain during a pivotal period in FutureCoal’s history.

"I am confident that under Mike’s leadership, in conjunction with our visionary and courageous chief executive Michelle Manook, FutureCoal’s influence and impact will continue to grow.”