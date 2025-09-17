South Africa
Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthThe Noise FactoryYellow Door EnergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    100% woman-owned mining company secures R3.5m loan

    Tswapelo Trading Enterprise is a woman-owned business within the mining sector that is breaking barriers and showing impressive growth. Tswapelo specialises in well drilling and construction services to mining clients and the public sector and has recently secured an interest free loan of R3.5m from the Edge Ignite Fund.
    Issued by Edge Growth
    17 Sep 2025
    17 Sep 2025
    100% woman-owned mining company secures R3.5m loan

    This cutting-edge SME growth solution from small development specialist Edge Growth, provides accessible, higher-risk funding to early-stage businesses through smaller loans and a quicker decision-making process. The fund prioritises underserved areas, such as mining communities. With R175m assets under management, Edge Ignite has already supported about 30 SMEs and is driving meaningful job creation where opportunities are often scarce.

    Tswapelo was founded in 2019 by Nthabiseng Mohale in the Thuthukane area of Mpumalanga and the company continues to demonstrate that women can excel and lead successfully, even in traditionally male-dominated industries such as mining.

    When they secured a contract with Seriti Resources, they took the bold risk of renting a drill rig, an expense that cost almost 95% of the contract’s total invoice value. This daring move showed both ambition and determination and reflected Mohale’s courage to stake everything on making her mark. This risk has certainly paid off, with this loan now enabling the purchasing of their own drill rig and the ability to secure more contracts. This investment has also created nine permanent and seven temporary jobs, further strengthening the business’s capacity and capability to deliver.

    This move will also enable Tswapelo to reduce the cost of delivering drill rig services and improve profit margins.

    Mdu Thabethe, Edge Ignite Fund Owner at Edge Growth, says that Mohale is an inspiring leader who refused to be confined by limits, boldly entering a challenging and unfamiliar sector: “Her level of commitment and desire to learn has led her to obtain a certificate as a drill rig operator. This has equipped her to be competent to guide and lead her team with confidence. She has big dreams for her business, and it was a joy to help her access funding to secure a drill rig of her own."

    With clients including Seriti New Denmark Coal mine, the South African Police Services and the Department of Water and Sanitation, the company’s services have expanded beyond drilling and construction to include water monitoring, sewage systems, and electrical supply services, tailored to address the rigorous demands of South Africa’s mining industry.

    Mohale also sees compliance as a top priority within the business, ensuring excellence not only in safety and mining regulations but also in maintaining sound, well-managed financials.

    Today, Tswapelo Trading Enterprise boasts a turnover of R10.6m and has become a sustainable enterprise with the competitive edge to keep growing. “I believe that women have the strength and determination to lead in mining and beyond. My vision is simple: zero harm, continuous learning, and opportunities for all,” Mohale says.

    Edge Growth is a leading SME development specialist and venture fund manager, specialising in developing small businesses and creating jobs and real transformation by connecting corporates and entrepreneurs, growing SMEs by addressing their key constraints: access to finance, markets and skills. Our offering consists of three services areas, designed to achieve maximum Impact:

  • ESD Strategy for corporates and building SMEs in their value chain
  • Investing in and growing SMEs through fund management
  • Scaling businesses to full potential through accelerator programmes

    Go to www.edgegrowth.com for more information.

    • Share this article
    NextOptions
    Edge Growth
    We are SME Development Solutionists co-creating innovative solutions that combat business growth constraints and provide SMEs with market access, skills development and funding.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Junior External Sales RepresentativeVereenigingWorldwide Positions12 Aug
    External Sales RepresentativeVereenigingWorldwide Positions12 Aug
    Marketing & Business Development ConsultantJohannesburgDigby Wells Environmental4 Aug
    More jobs
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz