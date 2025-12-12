Future-ready logistics: 5 shifts to watch in 2026 (sub-Saharan Africa)

As 2025 draws to a close, Africa’s logistics landscape is transforming. Insights from the African Development Bank, World Bank, AfCFTA Secretariat and other sector research bodies point to a year of major shifts in 2026, with clear signals emerging about how supply chains across Sub-Saharan Africa are evolving.

In over a century of moving goods across Africa, Unitrans has witnessed wave after wave of innovation. As a leading logistics and supply chain partner in Africa, the company has identified five market-wide shifts set to shape the future of logistics, including technology, sustainability, regional integration, e-commerce, and resilience.

1. Digital transformation accelerates African supply chains

Digital innovation continues to accelerate across Africa’s logistics networks, supported by rising smartphone adoption – expected to reach over 600 million connections by 2025 (GSMA) – and by the region’s leadership in mobile money, which now accounts for 70% of global transactions (GSMA). In markets that have digitised customs and border processes, clearance times have improved by 30–50% (World Bank), strengthening visibility and efficiency along key corridors. This is driving faster adoption of cloud platforms, automation, AI, and tracking tools.

Under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), digital customs systems and e-payments are reducing friction in cross-border commerce. Startups are rolling out freight marketplaces and AI-powered fleet management tools that connect cargo owners and transporters via mobile apps, enabling the leapfrog of big system implementations to agile solutions deployment.

These solutions address Africa’s unique infrastructure challenges, creating visibility and reliability across vast distances. According to the World Bank and IFC, Africa’s digital economy could add $180bn to GDP by 2025, with long-term projections estimating growth to over $700bn by 2050 as digital adoption deepens. For logistics providers, embracing technology is no longer optional – it is a prerequisite for competitiveness.

2. Green logistics and sustainability take centre stage

Sustainability expectations in African supply chains are being shaped primarily by regulators, multinational corporates, export-market requirements, and ESG-linked procurement standards, rather than by direct consumer pressure. In response, logistics providers are increasingly adopting electric vehicles, renewable energy solutions, and smarter route optimisation to reduce emissions and operating costs.

Retailers such as Woolworths are piloting solar-powered electric delivery vehicles, setting new benchmarks for urban logistics. At the same time, ports and freight operators across regions are exploring ‘green corridors’ – trade routes supported by renewable energy infrastructure across ports, warehouses, and transport fleets.

For African businesses participating in global value chains, going green is becoming a commercial and compliance necessity. Expect continued investment in solar-equipped warehouses, alternative-fuel fleets, and data-driven emissions monitoring as sustainability transitions from a reputational differentiator to an operational requirement.

3. Regional integration and infrastructure investment boom

The rollout of AfCFTA, covering 54 nations, can transform how goods move within Africa. Once fully implemented, intra-African trade could rise by more than 50%, creating new corridors and expanding the need for efficient cross-border logistics.

Across the continent, regional development banks, multilateral agencies, and several African governments are investing in upgrading ports, rail links, roads, and warehouses as part of long-term infrastructure modernisation programmes. While investment levels vary by country – and South Africa continues to face constraints – major regional corridors are benefitting from improved border systems and enhanced freight capacity, helping to shorten transit times and reduce logistics bottlenecks.

For logistics providers, the picture is mixed: progress on regional corridors is improving reliability in certain high-traffic routes, while the continent still faces an infrastructure financing gap of $68bn–$108bn annually (AfDB). Yet targeted upgrades, such as improvements along the Maputo and Walvis Bay corridors, and large-scale transport investments under the AU’s PIDA programme, are gradually creating more dependable linkages across key regions. As these strategic projects come online, they are beginning to unlock pockets of efficiency and new trade opportunities, even as broader challenges persist.

4. E-commerce boom spurs last-mile innovation

Sub-Saharan Africa’s e-commerce surge is rewriting logistics playbooks. Online retail continues to expand at double-digit rates across the region, supported by rising smartphone adoption and digital-payment innovation. With Africa expected to surpass 500 million internet users by the end of 2025, the demand for agile fulfilment and digital-first logistics is accelerating.

Companies are investing in urban micro-warehouses, automation, and AI-driven inventory systems to enable same-day delivery. In congested cities like Nairobi and Johannesburg, electric bikes, crowdsourced delivery networks, and pickup lockers are solving the last-mile challenge.

Drone and autonomous deliveries are emerging, too. What began with medical cargo in Rwanda is expanding into consumer goods for rural areas. Coupled with mobile money and digital-payment innovations, these changes are making e-commerce logistics faster, cleaner, and more inclusive.

5. Supply chain resilience and localisation of production

Recent global disruptions have underscored Africa’s need for self-reliance. In 2026, the focus will shift firmly toward localisation and regional value chains, i.e., producing, processing, and sourcing more within the continent.

Initiatives such as the African Textile Renaissance and agro-processing drives are keeping value-addition on African soil, reducing dependence on imports and strengthening resilience. Companies are diversifying suppliers, increasing buffer inventories, and building regional warehouses to guard against global shocks.

Energy security has also become a resilience factor: South African logistics hubs, for instance, are investing in solar and backup power to maintain uptime during outages. The move from ‘just-in-time’ to ‘just-in-case’ supply models marks a new era in risk management.

A fundamental re-wiring of African logistics

These shifts are more than trends – they mark a fundamental rewiring of how Africa moves, trades, and grows. As industries evolve, Unitrans remains committed to leading this transformation through continued investment in technology, innovation, and partnerships that drive progress. With over a century of experience and a future-focused mindset, Unitrans is powering smarter, safer, and more sustainable logistics that move Africa forward. Driven by the power of doing, Unitrans makes growth happen – for its customers, its communities, and the continent.



