From excellence to impact: Unitrans celebrates 2025 Highway Heroes champion

Unitrans is proud to announce that Lesedi Masiteng (Unitrans/Mega Bus Kloof) has been named the Overall Winner of the 2025 Hollard Highway Heroes competition, earning top honours in South Africa’s most respected professional driving programme. The national awards ceremony, held in November 2025, celebrated drivers from across the country who demonstrated exceptional discipline, skill, and commitment to road safety. Masiteng also secured the title of Short-Haul Bus Driver Winner, cementing his position as one of the nation’s top professional bus drivers.

This achievement reflects a core Unitrans truth: safety isn’t a standard – it’s entrenched in the culture. It is the result of sustained investment in problem-solving innovation, behaviour-based training, and purpose-built capabilities that enable excellence on every journey.

The Hollard Highway Heroes programme recognises drivers who display world-class road behaviour, fuel efficiency, risk management, and passenger safety across real-world conditions. It is a competition that elevates the entire industry and strengthens national road-safety outcomes, aligning fully with Unitrans’ commitment to collaboration, continuous improvement, and industry-leading safety performance.

Reflecting on the win, Lesedi Masiteng said: “This achievement is more than a trophy; it represents every safe journey and every moment I choose to put people first. At Unitrans, safety is who we are. I’m honoured to represent a team that empowers us to grow, excel, and keep our communities safe.”

Alongside Masiteng’s outstanding performance, Unitrans proudly celebrates seven drivers who placed in the national Top 10, including two in the Truck category and five in the Bus category. Their combined achievements highlight the power of partnership, the depth of Unitrans’ training excellence, and the professionalism that drives our people to deliver safely and consistently for the communities we serve.

Unitrans also proudly recognises two additional winners from its Mega Bus Kuruman team: Gobatlamang Gabonese (Bus Driver Long Haul Winner) and Tshegofatso Grace Botswe (Top Female Bus Driver). Their achievements further highlight the depth of talent and safety leadership across our passenger transport division.

These results illustrate more than individual success; they demonstrate the impact of Unitrans’ industry leadership, and the company’s role in catalysing growth and innovation across Africa through safe, reliable, and purpose-driven transportation. Every kilometre travelled is an opportunity to advance safety, uplift communities, and make growth happen through action.

Unitrans congratulates all the 2025 Hollard Highway Heroes finalists and celebrates the remarkable dedication of our drivers, whose commitment to safety and excellence continues to shape a safer, better-connected Africa.



