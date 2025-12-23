A Christmas restored – How Inmed South Africa’s social employment initiative is changing lives

For many South African families, Christmas has too often been a season of anxiety rather than celebration. This year, however, just over a thousand households supported through a social employment initiative implemented by Inmed South Africa, in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) through the Social Employment Fund (SEF), are experiencing something different, stability, dignity, and renewed hope.

Through the programme, Inmed South Africa is creating paid, structured work opportunities for unemployed youth, women, older persons, and people with disabilities, while simultaneously strengthening local food systems, community infrastructure, and climate-smart livelihoods.

Phetile Phosisi, a participant working in a community food production site in Soweto supported by Inmed South Africa, says this Christmas feels profoundly different.

“For the first time in years, I bought Christmas groceries with money I earned myself,” she says. “I didn’t have to borrow or explain to my children why there is nothing. I worked, and I was paid with dignity.”

Across Inmed South Africa’s implementation sites in 6 Provinces, similar stories are being told. Participants engaged in food gardens, aquaponics systems, and education support services are earning a regular income while gaining practical skills.

Unlike most short-term relief programmes, Inmed South Africa’s social employment model is designed to deliver dual impact, immediate income for participants and lasting value for communities.

Setlhako Barry from Orange Farm who had been unemployed for years before joining the programme, describes the shift:

“Before this programme, I felt useless,” he says. “Now I wake up with purpose. I am learning how to grow food, how to work as a team, and how to plan my future.”

Participants receive hands-on training, mentorship, and exposure to climate-smart agriculture and food systems skills that improve employability beyond the duration of the programme.

As the festive season approaches, participants speak of meaningful but often overlooked changes, buying school uniforms early, contributing to family gatherings, travelling home without shame, or simply sitting at the table knowing they played a role in providing.

For Bianco Swartz and Maretta Agenbaght from Pella in the Northern Cape, the impact is deeply personal.

“This Christmas, we are not asking for help,” they say. “We are giving. We can host our families and feel proud again.”

Caroline Bulane from Kroonstad in Free State who is also one of the participants is grateful for the opportunity:

“Being part of the social employment programme feels more grounded and purposeful. It has me appreciate small wins and community support so I’m extra grateful this Christmas, mindful of my budget and super proud of how far I’ve come.

Inmed South Africa’s implementation of the Social Employment Fund reflects its long-standing commitment to community-driven development, food security, and inclusive economic participation. Working in close collaboration with the IDC, the organisation ensures that social employment translates into real skills, real income, and real change.

As the country continues to face high unemployment and rising living costs, the impact of social employment extends far beyond December. For participants, the programme is restoring confidence, rebuilding hope, and laying the groundwork for long-term economic inclusion.

This Christmas, for thousands of families supported through Inmed South Africa’s social employment initiative, the season is no longer defined by scarcity but by dignity, contribution, and possibility.



